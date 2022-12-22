Climate, LGBTQ, equity … this woke Omnibus Bill is a DISASTER. Nobody is shocked when Democrats (and sorry, some Republicans) are more than willing to spend a bunch of money we simply don’t have, but Republicans supporting anything with earmarks like the ones Rep. Chip Roy pulled out that definitely fall into the WOKE category is just a disaster.

Note, this thread is VERRRRRRRY long, but worth your time since we should all know what some of our pals in the Republican Party are willing to sign off on. Grab a snack, get comfy and take a look at this hottest of all messes.

The $1.7 trillion omnibus would funnel BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars to woke pet projects from members like AOC & Hakeem Jeffries. Then why are some Senate Republicans planning to vote for it? Here are 55 terrible earmarks that NO REPUBLICAN should vote for🐖🧵: — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

The omnibus bill will funnel MILLIONS of taxpayer dollars to LGBT groups peddling radical gender ideology – many of those $$$ will go to orgs that target YOUTH You won’t believe how ridiculous some of these earmarks are⬇️⬇️⬇️ — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

Good of Roy to break them out into categories:

🚨$105,000 for a “mentoring program for LGBTQ youth” at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$500,000 to Long Island Gay and Lesbian Youth, Inc. — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$1,200,000 for “centers to support LGBT students” in California’s San Diego Community College District. — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$113,520 to the LGBT Center of Greater Reading, PA for “wrap-around services and support for at-risk youth” — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$523,345 for Compass LGBTQ Youth and Family Services in Lake Worth Beach, FL to provide “behavioral health and wraparound services” — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$856,000 for “facilities and equipment” at an NY LGBT Center – a @SenSchumer / @SenGillibrand pet project — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$1,500,000 for the LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center New Home Project in New York — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$750,000 for NY-based In Our Own Voices, Inc. – which aims to “strengthen the voices” of LGBT people of color and increase their “capacity for combating oppression and marginalization” – to fund “Transitional Housing and Services” for LGBT and “gender non-conforming” people — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$663,250 for the New York Historical Society / American LGBTQ+ Museum Partnership Project – an @RepAOC earmark — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$250,000 to support “WI’s First-In-The-Nation Gay Rights Law (1982) Book and Archive” — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

Huh?

Here comes the climate stuff – AOC must be thrilled:

This omnibus funds all manner of fantasy climate ideology – a dream come true for far-left members like @RepAOC who constantly whine about “climate change” and “environmental justice”🍃 Here are just a few examples: — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$1,323,000 for “workforce development activities at a climate change education center in the Los Angeles Community College District — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$3,000,000 for “clean energy workforce development” at the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. This is an @RepAOC and @SenGillibrand pet project — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

Shocker.

🚨$200,000 for the Rhode Island AFL-CIO’s “climate jobs workforce training initiative” — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$875,000 for “green energy on demand” at Clarkson University — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$400,000 for the placement of at-risk young adults into the “green jobs industry” — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

Wait … what?!

🚨$2,000,000 for a “community-driven air quality and environmental justice assessment” at the University of Illinois — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$2,000,000 for a “climate change impact on water” initiative at Texas State University — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$791,200 for “Equitable Energy Resilience and EV Infrastructure” in Sonoma County, California — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

Equity AND climate change.

🚨$1,500,000 for a “climate resilient agriculture research and demonstration program” at Prairie View A&M University — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$10,000,000 for the State of Hawaii’s Zero Emission Bus Program — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$1,600,000 for the Center for Wind Energy at UT Dallas — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨There are too many solar panel pet projects to list here! Here are a few: pic.twitter.com/jmSKrdYHhy — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

Because solar panels have been so successful in the past when it comes to our federal government.

🚨The omni FUNDS pointless “equity initiatives” and subsidizes even MORE radical ideology pet projects in leftist states like California: — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

And here’s the equity:

🚨$1,500,000 for “equity and ecosystem health through water column development” at the University of Washington — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$2,250,000 for the “Shoreline Equity and Adaptation Hub” at the University of Hawai’i — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$750,000 for the acquisition of a building in Brooklyn, NY to “create the Brooklyn Center for Social Justice, Entrepreneurship and the Arts” — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

Really?

🚨$300,000 for the City of Sacramento’s “Neighborhood Equity Initiative” — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

They want you guys to pay for all of this.

Keep that in mind.

🚨$477,000 for The Equity Institute’s “teacher professional development” — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

Seriously?

🚨$956,000 for The Equity Incubator at the Universities at Shady Grove — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$500,000 for a “digital equity initiative” at Lehman College of the City University of New York — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$1,000,000 for a “permanent home” for Wild Project Productions Inc – an NY-based org that aims to support artists who “promote social equity” — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

Again, your tax dollars at work.

🚨$563,000 for “equitable approaches to public safety in the City of New Bedford” — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$750,000 for The National AIDS Memorial’s Center for Health and Social Justice — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$462,000 for “economic inequality and mobility research” in Connecticut — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$2,000,000 for the Morgan State University Center for Equitable Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

We got nothin’.

🚨$1,350,000 for the City of Gustine’s Broadband Equity and Expansion Project — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

‼️ This omni sends MILLIONS of taxpayer $$$ to radical “social justice” organizations promoting divisive racial ideology. A few particularly egregious examples⬇️⬇️⬇️ — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

But wait, there’s more!

Hey, we told you this was long.

Look at how much of YOUR MONEY they’re spending … money many of us simply don’t have.

🚨$443,000 for “The Racial Justice Improvement Project” in the Montgomery County DA’s office — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$1,000,000 for the Penumbra Theatre in Saint Paul, MN to develop and implement a “curriculum” The theater promotes “racial healing” and “equity training” on their website home page – wonder what this “curriculum” will teach? — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$1,000,000 for Black Veterans for Social Justice, Inc. in Brooklyn, NY to provide stipends, supportive services, and job placement for formerly incarcerated veterans — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$650,000 for “improving access to capital, networks, and knowledge for arts businesses of color” — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$800,000 for “Economic Development for Black Communities” in Colorado — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$650,000 for the Seattle Minority Entrepreneurship Center — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$750,000 for a “Minority-Owned Small Business Emergency Assistance Program” in Seattle — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$4,000,000 for the Fisk University John R. Lewis Center for Social Justice – Race Relations Building — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$145,000 for “Black Economic Opportunity” — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$670,000 for the Oregon Native American Chamber to provide “Technical Assistance for Small Native-Owned Construction Businesses” — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$625,000 for a “Minority-Owned Business Dashboard” at Loyola University Chicago — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$1,260,000 for the Colorado African Small Business Accelerator Program — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$1,000,000 for an “indigenous data science hub” at the University of Hawaii — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$1,000,000 for “exploring cultural linkages between Black Marylanders and civil rights movements abroad” — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$257,000 for the AFRO-American Newspapers’ Digitization Preparation Fellowship — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

What now?

🚨$496,000 for “reclaiming the forgotten legacy of the African American Civilian Conservation Corps in South Georgia” — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$500,000 for the “Native Oral Histories Archiving Project” at the University of New Mexico — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$4,000,000 for El Centro de la Raza (The Center for People of All Races), a social justice org that promotes “critical consciousness, justice, dignity, and equity” They declare they are a “sensitive location” for purposes of immigration enforcement policy — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

If that wasn’t enough reasons to vote NO on this terrible bill, here are a few BONUS ones ⬇️⬇️⬇️ — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

Still here? Ready to throw up yet?

🚨$1,000,000 for a “community-based gun violence reduction project” at the University of New Haven — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

Republicans are voting for this you guys.

🚨$3,617,500 for the Michelle Obama Trail in Georgia — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

DAFUQ?

🚨$650,000 for the Refugee Artisan Initiative, which “partners with immigrant women to foster an inclusive, prosperous transition to the US through artisan skills training in zero waste and small batch manufacturing” — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

This is only a small sample – the omnibus bill is 4,100+ pages full of more of the same! That’s why Rep. Roy and 30 House Republicans have warned Senate Rs that they intend to block the policy priorities of ANY Senator who votes for this omnibus bill. 🧵/END pic.twitter.com/MqFuSuKjtK — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

Hooooooolee CHIT.

That any Republican would vote for this mess is simply horrifying.

