Climate, LGBTQ, equity … this woke Omnibus Bill is a DISASTER. Nobody is shocked when Democrats (and sorry, some Republicans) are more than willing to spend a bunch of money we simply don’t have, but Republicans supporting anything with earmarks like the ones Rep. Chip Roy pulled out that definitely fall into the WOKE category is just a disaster.

Note, this thread is VERRRRRRRY long, but worth your time since we should all know what some of our pals in the Republican Party are willing to sign off on. Grab a snack, get comfy and take a look at this hottest of all messes.

Good of Roy to break them out into categories:

Huh?

Here comes the climate stuff – AOC must be thrilled:

Shocker.

Wait … what?!

Equity AND climate change.

Because solar panels have been so successful in the past when it comes to our federal government.

And here’s the equity:

Really?

They want you guys to pay for all of this.

Keep that in mind.

Seriously?

Again, your tax dollars at work.

We got nothin’.

But wait, there’s more!

Hey, we told you this was long.

Look at how much of YOUR MONEY they’re spending … money many of us simply don’t have.

What now?

Still here? Ready to throw up yet?

Republicans are voting for this you guys.

DAFUQ?

Hooooooolee CHIT.

That any Republican would vote for this mess is simply horrifying.

***

***

