The newest #TwitterFiles dropped this afternoon (we’re up to eight now) and WOW, this stuff just gets shadier and shadier.

We had a similar reaction to Elon Musk’s:

PsyOp. Yikes. Ya’ don’t say?

1. TWITTER FILES PART 8 *How Twitter Quietly Aided the Pentagon’s Covert Online PsyOp Campaign* Despite promises to shut down covert state-run propaganda networks, Twitter docs show that the social media giant directly assisted the U.S. military’s influence operations. — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 20, 2022

Twitter also promised they weren’t censoring users based on their political leanings … just sayin’.

Keep going.

2. Twitter has claimed for years that they make concerted efforts to detect & thwart gov-backed platform manipulation. Here is Twitter testifying to Congress about its pledge to rapidly identify and shut down all state-backed covert information operations & deceptive propaganda. pic.twitter.com/2H2Sf49Xff — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 20, 2022

Twitter has claimed a lot of things over the years.

Ahem.

3. But behind the scenes, Twitter gave approval & special protection to the U.S. military’s online psychological influence ops. Despite knowledge that Pentagon propaganda accounts used covert identities, Twitter did not suspend many for around 2 years or more. Some remain active. — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 20, 2022

HOLY CRAP.

Oh, it gets worse.

These things always seem to get worse.

4. In 2017, a U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) official sent Twitter a list of 52 Arab language accounts “we use to amplify certain messages.” The official asked for priority service for six accounts, verification for one & “whitelist” abilities for the others. pic.twitter.com/LuMbMZDv8i — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 20, 2022

5. The same day CENTCOM sent the list, Twitter officials used a tool to grant a special “whitelist” tag that essentially provides verification status to the accounts w/o the blue check, meaning they are exempt from spam/abuse flags, more visible/likely to trend on hashtags. — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 20, 2022

Wow.

6. The CENTCOM accounts on the list tweeted frequently about U.S. military priorities in the Middle East, including promoting anti-Iran messages, promotion of the Saudi Arabia-U.S. backed war in Yemen, and “accurate” U.S. drone strikes that claimed to only hit terrorists. pic.twitter.com/IhqUDWJjQ9 — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 20, 2022

What.

The.

Hell?

7. CENTCOM then shifted strategies & deleted disclosures of ties to the Twitter accounts. The bios of the accounts changed to seemingly organic profiles. One bio read: “Euphrates pulse.” Another used an apparent deep fake profile pic & claimed to be a source of Iraqi opinion. pic.twitter.com/VVVb15BDQ2 — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 20, 2022

8. One Twitter official who spoke to me said he feels deceived by the covert shift. Still, many emails from throughout 2020 show that high-level Twitter executives were well aware of DoD’s vast network of fake accounts & covert propaganda and did not suspend the accounts. — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 20, 2022

… many emails from throughout 2020 show that high-level Twitter executives were well aware of DoD’s vast network of fake accounts …

9. For example, Twitter lawyer Jim Baker mused in a July 2020 email, about an upcoming DoD meeting, that the Pentagon used "poor tradecraft" in setting up its network, and were seeking strategies for not exposing the accounts that are “linked to each other or to DoD or the USG.” — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 20, 2022

Jim Baker.

Again.

10. Stacia Cardille, another Twitter attorney, replied that the Pentagon wanted a SCIF & may want to retroactively classify its social media activities “to obfuscate their activity in this space, and that this may represent an overclassification to avoid embarrassment.” pic.twitter.com/lTNshDKOBv — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 20, 2022

11. In several other 2020 emails, high-level Twitter executives/lawyers discussed the covert network and even recirculated the 2017 list from CENTCOM and shared another list of 157 undisclosed Pentagon accounts, again mostly focused on Middle East military issues. — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 20, 2022

12. In a May 2020 email, Twitter’s Lisa Roman emailed the DoD w/two lists. One list was accounts “previously provided to us” & another list Twitter detected. The accounts tweeted in Russian & Arabic on US military issues in Syria/ISIS & many also did not disclose Pentagon ties. pic.twitter.com/oANuodYwsN — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 20, 2022

13. Many of these secretive U.S. military propaganda accounts, despite detection by Twitter as late as 2020 (but potentially earlier) continued tweeting through this year, some not suspended until May 2022 or later, according to records I reviewed. — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 20, 2022

Wow wow.

14. In August 2022, a Stanford Internet Observatory report exposed a U.S. military covert propaganda network on Facebook, Telegram, Twitter & other apps using fake news portals and deep fake images and memes against U.S. foreign adversaries. https://t.co/dNH175YZmo — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 20, 2022

Can Musk buy Facebook? Give us a peek behind THAT curtain?

Obviously, they were all working together.

15. The U.S. propaganda network relentlessly pushed narratives against Russia, China, and other foreign countries. They accused Iran of "threatening Iraq’s water security and flooding the country with crystal meth," and of harvesting the organs of Afghan refugees. — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 20, 2022

16. The Stanford report did not identify all of the accounts in the network but one they did name was the exact same Twitter account CENTCOM asked for whitelist privileges in its 2017 email. I verified via Twitter’s internal tools. The account used an AI-created deep fake image. pic.twitter.com/ODLvK7eFlH — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 20, 2022

17. In subsequent reporting, Twitter was cast as an unbiased hero for removing “a network of fake user accounts promoting pro-Western policy positions.” Media covering the story described Twitter as evenly applying its policies & proactive in suspending the DoD network. — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 20, 2022

Unbiased hero.

HILARIOUS.

18. The reality is much more murky. Twitter actively assisted CENTCOM’s network going back to 2017 and as late as 2020 knew these accounts were covert/designed to deceive to manipulate the discourse, a violation of Twitter’s policies & promises. They waited years to suspend. — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 20, 2022

They knew.

They did nothing.

19. Twitter’s comms team was closely in touch with reporters, working to minimize Twitter’s role. When the WashPost reported on the scandal, Twitter officials congratulated each other because the story didn’t mention any Twitter employees & focused largely on the Pentagon. pic.twitter.com/0cDwdguGpy — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 20, 2022

We’d say this is unreal but it’s all too real.

20. The conduct with the U.S. military’s covert network stands in stark contrast with how Twitter has boasted about rapidly identifying and taking down covert accounts tied to state-backed influence operations, including Thailand, Russia, Venezuela, and others since 2016. — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 20, 2022

This is insane.

21. Here is my reported piece w/more detail. I was given access to Twitter for a few days. I signed/agreed to nothing, Twitter had no input into anything I did or wrote. The searches were carried out by a Twitter attorney, so what I saw could be limited. https://t.co/AgcFy71fE3 — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 20, 2022

Imagine if Musk hadn’t bought Twitter … we’d have no idea this was going on.

And using our tax dollars.

***

Related:

AOC tries dunking on the GOP with her economic GENIUS annnd now we officially can’t EVEN

Catturd™ owns Michael Cohen and his bizarre ‘they’ve got him THIS time’ Trump rant in 1 perfect tweet

Hillary Clinton dragged SO MUCH for embarrassing tweet lacking all self-awareness she blocks replies

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership