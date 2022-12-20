The newest #TwitterFiles dropped this afternoon (we’re up to eight now) and WOW, this stuff just gets shadier and shadier.

We had a similar reaction to Elon Musk’s:

PsyOp. Yikes. Ya’ don’t say?

Twitter also promised they weren’t censoring users based on their political leanings … just sayin’.

Keep going.

Twitter has claimed a lot of things over the years.

Ahem.

HOLY CRAP.

Oh, it gets worse.

These things always seem to get worse.

Trending

Wow.

What.

The.

Hell?

… many emails from throughout 2020 show that high-level Twitter executives were well aware of DoD’s vast network of fake accounts … 

Jim Baker.

Again.

Wow wow.

Can Musk buy Facebook? Give us a peek behind THAT curtain?

Obviously, they were all working together.

Unbiased hero.

HILARIOUS.

They knew.

They did nothing.

We’d say this is unreal but it’s all too real.

This is insane.

Imagine if Musk hadn’t bought Twitter … we’d have no idea this was going on.

And using our tax dollars.

***

Related:

AOC tries dunking on the GOP with her economic GENIUS annnd now we officially can’t EVEN

Catturd™ owns Michael Cohen and his bizarre ‘they’ve got him THIS time’ Trump rant in 1 perfect tweet

Hillary Clinton dragged SO MUCH for embarrassing tweet lacking all self-awareness she blocks replies

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #TwitterFiles8Elon MuskPentagontwitter