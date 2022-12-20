Umm … didn’t Michael Cohen go to jail? lol

We get it, since he decided he’s anti-Trump the Left suddenly loves and respects him, and he’s using that love and respect to milk them out of money to buy his book, so he has to keep posting things to get their attention but still.

Yikes.

Diaper Donald? What is this guy? 12?

Watch:

The Indictments Are Coming…The Indictments Are Coming! Not a good day for #DiaperDonald and company. pic.twitter.com/65j87Zm5GD — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) December 19, 2022

He looks like he’s being held hostage somewhere, right?

It’s just so weird.

And he’s just so bizarrely angry.

Catturd™ (Twitter’s future CEO? jk!) chimed in and reminded Cohen exactly who he is and … ouch.

Convicted felon con-artist says what? — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 20, 2022

Told you.

Ouch.

That’s gotta really sting coming from an account named after a cat’s BM.

Does it bother you that you need trump in order to be relevant? — Suaerp (@Preaus) December 20, 2022

Yup.

Without Trump, so MANY of these people would be unknown. A nobody. Zero relevance. It has to be really humiliating to know that without the guy you really hate, you don’t matter.

Hahahahahahaha, how was prison Sparky? — Ultra MAGA Fact Checker 🍊 (@TrumpFL) December 20, 2022

Disgraced, disbarred — Verb and a Pronoun (@DaCaseAce) December 20, 2022

You’re so desperate dude, get a life, get off social media! — Steven VB 🦅🇺🇸🦅 (@vbislands) December 19, 2022

Spineless Traitor, You had neither the balls or the fortitude to STAND UP TO @realDonaldTrump And then after gaining his trust and taking his money for YEARS you turned on him. You are the worst of the worst. — Ron Wilson (@Ron_A_Wilson) December 20, 2022

Hence, the Left loves him.

Yup.

***

Related:

Hillary Clinton dragged SO MUCH for embarrassing tweet lacking all self-awareness she blocks replies

Glenn Greenwald’s two-tweet swipe at ‘heroic, noble’ Liz Cheney is straight-FIRE and LOL

Matt Taibbi DROPS shady AF Ted Lieu for trying to keep people from reading #TwitterFiles

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!