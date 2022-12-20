We know Hillary Clinton has like zero self-awareness but it’s not every day we see her own herself so completely and then LOCK DOWN THE REPLIES. She’s tweeted a lot of stupid stuff (or whoever tweets for her has), but this one was impressively moronic.

It was shortly after the J6 Committee announced they would be referring Trump to the DOJ for criminal charges.

He is unfit to hold any office ever again. https://t.co/bqPUTlqNUU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 19, 2022

And if anyone knows about being unfit for office it’s Hillary.

That has to really burn her saggy butt, knowing that she couldn’t beat Trump, no matter what she did.

She. Lost.

She won’t let me comment on her post, so I’ll QT it. Hillary, you’re the one who is unfit for any office. You interfered with the 2016 election & should be in prison for life. You made things up to go after a political opponent while in an official capacity. You’re the worst. https://t.co/nxDherTJ2n — Tiff🇺🇸 (@tlcat06) December 20, 2022

She really is the worst.

Say what you will about Trump, but he’s nowhere as evil, corrupt, or sideways as Hill-dawg.

The mob wasn’t armed. The Capitol Police were, and killed an unarmed woman. Never forget, Hillary. https://t.co/QhEHHwbh8p — Ex-Austinite (@AustinView01) December 20, 2022

We love this.

What if you both go away. That'd be ideal. https://t.co/zCzXThau3Y — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) December 20, 2022

'Richard Nixon' in an Armani pant suit says Trump is 'unfit' to hold office… https://t.co/ZeIJOA5UIE pic.twitter.com/583ytKqTQR — Pat Riot (@Riot2Pat) December 20, 2022

This visual actually works.

Which is terrifying.

This is just her boosters talking. https://t.co/YyPwD6Efgd — Chris Paul (@imyourmoderator) December 20, 2022

All 12 of them.

Disabled replies…. how stunning and brave https://t.co/lmnIKkHFM1 — Classified (OG) ™️ – Official (@classiflied77) December 20, 2022

She won’t.

That’s funny…that’s exactly what the American people declared about you in 2016. https://t.co/9u5tdHgSWs — Sacred 🇺🇸Valley 🇺🇸Podcast (@CreteTara) December 20, 2022

OOF.

Hey now, that’s an insult to dusty old bags everywhere.

Yeah, but he beat you… so that’s gotta suck. https://t.co/sNb2UueKLo — Tandy (@dantypo) December 20, 2022

And no matter what happens to Trump, she will always be the woman who lost to him.

Always.

***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald’s two-tweet swipe at ‘heroic, noble’ Liz Cheney is straight-FIRE and LOL

Matt Taibbi DROPS shady AF Ted Lieu for trying to keep people from reading #TwitterFiles

Jonathan Turley’s thread about how MUCH Democrats are panicking about free speech is GLORIOUS

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!