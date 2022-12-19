It’s becoming all too clear why Democrats really fear freedom of speech. They should.

Jonathan Turley put together a thread about the growing Democratic panic as we learn more and more about what they were censoring to keep control of the narrative and quite possibly, the country. Why is it that when we read this all we can think about is Adam Schiff and his bugged-out eyes?

Heh.

The growing panic is evident. This hold-the-line warning is meant to stop a cascading failure in the once insurmountable wall of social-media censorship. If Facebook were to restore free-speech protections, the control over social media could evaporate…https://t.co/6f7Xq6eZRt — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 18, 2022

CENSOR OR ELSE.

Again, this sounds a lot like fascism to this editor.

Just sayin’.

From Turley:

With the restoration of free speech protections on Twitter, panic has grown on the left that its control over social media could come to an end. Now, some of the greatest advocates of censorship in Congress are specifically warning Facebook not to follow Twitter in restoring free speech to its platform.

In a chilling letter from Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), André Carson (D-Ind.), Kathy Castor (D-Fla.) and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Facebook was given a not-so-subtle threat that reducing its infamous censorship system will invite congressional action. The letter to Meta’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, is written on congressional stationery “as part of our ongoing oversight efforts.”

With House Republicans pledging to investigate social media censorship when they take control in January, these four Democratic members are trying to force Facebook to “recommit” to censoring opposing views and to make election censorship policies permanent. Otherwise, they suggest, they may be forced to exercise oversight into any move by Facebook to “alter or rollback certain misinformation policies.” In addition to demanding that Facebook preserve its bans on figures like former president Donald Trump, they want Facebook to expand its censorship overall because “unlike other major social media platforms, Meta’s policies do not prohibit posts that make unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud.” Yikes.

…Democrats fear Facebook and other social media companies might “backslide” into free speech as Facebook is faced with declining revenues and ordering layoffs. These members specifically want assurances that those layoffs will not reduce the staff censoring social media… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 18, 2022

This is crazy, right?

…The letter to Clegg is reminiscent of another letter sent by several congressional Democrats to cable-TV carriers last year, demanding to know why they continue to carry Fox News. https://t.co/cjXHGHFdAe — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 18, 2022

Ooh, that’s right.

Last year, Democrats were trying to get Fox News off the air.

If their narrative and agenda can’t stand up to free speech maybe their narrative and agenda suck.

Just sayin’.

If people are allowed to speak and be heard, there is a loss of control generally. — Keith Burgin – The Toxic Something Podcast (@KeithBurgin) December 18, 2022

And losing control TERRIFIES Democrats.

***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald takes Adam Schiff and Democrats APART for using censorship to cover their ARSES

Eric Swalwell attempts a pic-dunk on Elon Musk with Jared Kushner and HOO BOY, it does NOT go well

Just when we think the FBI can’t look ANY worse, Matt Taibbi drops #TwitterFiles Supplemental

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!