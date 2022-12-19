It’s becoming all too clear why Democrats really fear freedom of speech. They should.

Jonathan Turley put together a thread about the growing Democratic panic as we learn more and more about what they were censoring to keep control of the narrative and quite possibly, the country. Why is it that when we read this all we can think about is Adam Schiff and his bugged-out eyes?

Heh.

CENSOR OR ELSE.

Again, this sounds a lot like fascism to this editor.

Just sayin’.

From Turley:

With the restoration of free speech protections on Twitter, panic has grown on the left that its control over social media could come to an end. Now, some of the greatest advocates of censorship in Congress are specifically warning Facebook not to follow Twitter in restoring free speech to its platform.

In a chilling letter from Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), André Carson (D-Ind.), Kathy Castor (D-Fla.) and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Facebook was given a not-so-subtle threat that reducing its infamous censorship system will invite congressional action. The letter to Meta’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, is written on congressional stationery “as part of our ongoing oversight efforts.”

With House Republicans pledging to investigate social media censorship when they take control in January, these four Democratic members are trying to force Facebook to “recommit” to censoring opposing views and to make election censorship policies permanent. Otherwise, they suggest, they may be forced to exercise oversight into any move by Facebook to “alter or rollback certain misinformation policies.”

In addition to demanding that Facebook preserve its bans on figures like former president Donald Trump, they want Facebook to expand its censorship overall because “unlike other major social media platforms, Meta’s policies do not prohibit posts that make unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud.”

Yikes.

Trending

This is crazy, right?

Ooh, that’s right.

Last year, Democrats were trying to get Fox News off the air.

If their narrative and agenda can’t stand up to free speech maybe their narrative and agenda suck.

Just sayin’.

And losing control TERRIFIES Democrats.

***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald takes Adam Schiff and Democrats APART for using censorship to cover their ARSES

Eric Swalwell attempts a pic-dunk on Elon Musk with Jared Kushner and HOO BOY, it does NOT go well

Just when we think the FBI can’t look ANY worse, Matt Taibbi drops #TwitterFiles Supplemental

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: censorshipDemocratsfree speechJonathan Turleythread