Now, why oh why do you think Adam Schiff wants to keep Twitter and FB censored? Any guesses?

Ever since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, and started giving everyone a peek behind the curtain at what was really going on with the Tech Giant, Dip Schiff has been all over the talk shows and on Twitter whining about censorship and doing his best to get back to a time when the only messaging we could see was convenient to Democrats. This editor likes to think that every time there’s a new #TwitterFiles dropped, Shifty Schiff and his pals get a little more nervous.

Glenn Greenwald called them all out but ESPECIALLY Schiff For Brains:

As @mirandadevine notes, the sudden spate of "free speech" flags waved by the same wannabe despots who built this regime is solely for themselves. @RepAdamSchiff continues to threaten tech companies with punishment if they don't censors how Dems want:https://t.co/WhSeOULUIY — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 19, 2022

From the New York Post:

Adam Schiff popped up on CNN’s “State of The Union” show Sunday morning to issue barely veiled threats to Elon Musk for trying to restore free speech on Twitter. Ostensibly, the lame-duck chairman of the House Intelligence Committee joined Jake Tapper to crow about expected charges against Donald Trump on Monday from his January 6 star chamber. But Schiff moved on to complain about the “big problem right now with social media companies and their failure to moderate content and the explosion of hate on Twitter, the banning of journalists on Twitter.” Then he suggested ominously that Twitter and social media companies may not continue to enjoy “immunity from responsibility and liability.” In other words, keep policing free speech as an arm of the federal government or watch your business go up in smoke.

Gosh, we’re certainly not experts but this sounds pretty freakin’ fascist to us.

People's brains are so drowning in partisan muck that the Bernie/AOC left — which still pretends to find the CIA and FBI nefarious if you force them to take a stance — refuses to care about the grave dangers in what @mtaibbi reported about FBI's role:https://t.co/rvjK3Wk29L — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 19, 2022

The Left is AOK with what the FBI/CIA have been doing since they only did it to people on the Right.

There's virtually no discussions now in the mainstream Bernie/AOC left about the US Security State or the nefarious actions of CIA/FBI/NSA. The only real enemies they see are the Trump movement and GOP. That's why I use "left-liberal": their core worldviews have merged. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 19, 2022

And apparently, those values are anything and everything against free speech, free enterprise … and the Right.

If they have any actual values at all.

