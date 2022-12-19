Liz Cheney is having her last big hurrah today as part of the Democrat’s committee to blame Trump for everything that transpired on January 6th, 2021. Nancy Pelosi needed a couple of Republicans to sit on her committee to pretend it wasn’t a total Kangaroo Court … but anyone who thinks Liz and Adam Kinzinger are actually Republicans probably thinks it’s normal for the FBI to work with Twitter to hide the Hunter Biden laptop story.

In other words, they’re not all that bright.

Ahem.

Glenn Greenwald took a swipe at Liz and we kinda sorta totally love it.

This might be your last chance to see the extraordinary, heroic, noble, inspiring High Priestess of Ethics and Democratic Values, Elizabeth Cheney, speak in the august Committee rooms of the House! Who would want to miss this? https://t.co/zjqbHeqh8a — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 19, 2022

High Priestess of Ethics and Democratic Values … HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oof.

He added one more tweet.

(For those who missed the news or forgot: the reason Liz Cheney is leaving the House is her own constituents voted against her, in favor of her primary challenger, by more tha 35 points, one of the most humiliating defeats a House incumbent ever suffered in US history). — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 19, 2022

Liz had this comin’.

And so much more.

Liz’s loss to Harriet Hageman was one of the worst in modern history. It was not just an election loss, it was a reckoning by the people of Wyoming who wanted Liz to understand they did not believe she represented them.

Like, at all.

Sure, she’ll use her newfound Lefty fan club to raise money and pretend she’s fighting her own party but in the end, all she’s done is gotten herself fired by a huge margin. Sorry, YUGE.

Democrats seem to like her for obvious reasons. Maybe she'll pull a Tulsi and switch her party. — John (@Last__Gasp) December 19, 2022

Psh, the Democrats can have her.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

