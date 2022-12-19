Liz Cheney is having her last big hurrah today as part of the Democrat’s committee to blame Trump for everything that transpired on January 6th, 2021. Nancy Pelosi needed a couple of Republicans to sit on her committee to pretend it wasn’t a total Kangaroo Court … but anyone who thinks Liz and Adam Kinzinger are actually Republicans probably thinks it’s normal for the FBI to work with Twitter to hide the Hunter Biden laptop story.

In other words, they’re not all that bright.

Ahem.

Glenn Greenwald took a swipe at Liz and we kinda sorta totally love it.

High Priestess of Ethics and Democratic Values … HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oof.

He added one more tweet.

Liz had this comin’.

And so much more.

Liz’s loss to Harriet Hageman was one of the worst in modern history. It was not just an election loss, it was a reckoning by the people of Wyoming who wanted Liz to understand they did not believe she represented them.

Like, at all.

Sure, she’ll use her newfound Lefty fan club to raise money and pretend she’s fighting her own party but in the end, all she’s done is gotten herself fired by a huge margin. Sorry, YUGE.

Psh, the Democrats can have her.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

