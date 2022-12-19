Why oh why would Ted Lieu not want us reading the #TwitterFiles? Hrm. It sort of falls in line with everything else we’ve been writing about today, Democrats trying to enforce censorship to control the narrative and push an agenda. Sort of like Adam Schiff trying to pressure Facebook into keeping Trump off their platform.

It’s as if they really really really don’t want to let us all in on the ‘secret’ to their power.

Look at this:

Lieu has been trying really hard to run interference with Matt Taibbi when writing his Twitter Files pieces. It’s … weird.

Taibbi responded:

Bingo.

If there’s nothing here you’d think Lieu would be like, SEE, TOLD YOU GUYS.

But instead, he’s trying to dissuade people from reading it.

Weird (yeah, we’ve written ‘weird’ a lot today, but in our defense everything IS weird).

How is he a Congressman?

California.

That’s how.

You’d think.

Glenn Greenwald chimed in as well.

Shocker.

***

***

