Why oh why would Ted Lieu not want us reading the #TwitterFiles? Hrm. It sort of falls in line with everything else we’ve been writing about today, Democrats trying to enforce censorship to control the narrative and push an agenda. Sort of like Adam Schiff trying to pressure Facebook into keeping Trump off their platform.

It’s as if they really really really don’t want to let us all in on the ‘secret’ to their power.

Look at this:

I read this breathless “Twitter Files Supplemental” from @mtaibbi so you don’t have to. Here’s the summary: Twitter disagreed with the FBI. You’re welcome. https://t.co/2AtyMSkvWY — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 18, 2022

Lieu has been trying really hard to run interference with Matt Taibbi when writing his Twitter Files pieces. It’s … weird.

Taibbi responded:

I’m also curious as to why a member of Congress would be encouraging people not to read something. If there’s nothing to it, you should be encouraging people to read that and discover it on their own. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 19, 2022

Bingo.

If there’s nothing here you’d think Lieu would be like, SEE, TOLD YOU GUYS.

But instead, he’s trying to dissuade people from reading it.

Weird (yeah, we’ve written ‘weird’ a lot today, but in our defense everything IS weird).

How are you a Congressman? How? The FBI used circular reporting/corroboration in a direct attempt to alter Twitter's initial position. The FBI used the same tactic with the utterly fictitious Steele Dossier. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) December 19, 2022

How is he a Congressman?

California.

That’s how.

Aren’t you glad these emails are coming out so the people can learn the truth? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) December 19, 2022

You’d think.

So again, Ted Lieu thinks you are stupid and can’t think for yourself. The FBI should not be involved in censoring Americans Ted. — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) December 19, 2022

The Democratic party I grew up with was a dumpster fire, but it would at least have been highly suspicious of any contact between the FBI and media. People like @tedlieu represent only power. https://t.co/gPduSb8sXS — Ableajax (@ableajax) December 19, 2022

You didn't read the last bill you voted on. https://t.co/kg7LETS4uT — Ⓐlaskan ᚦᛟᚱ (@Thor7531) December 19, 2022

Glenn Greenwald chimed in as well.

Needless to say, it's a Democratic Congressman from California who has decided to undertake the role of most vehemently and forcefully defending the FBI, insisting they did nothing wrong, and instead relentlessly attacking the integrity of the reporter who exposes FBI's abuses: https://t.co/8xtj0dTaJE — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 19, 2022

Polling data — beyond showing that Dems overwhelmingly favor corporate *and state* censorship of the internet — also show that it's Dems who, by a large margin, hold both FBI and CIA in far higher regard than Republicans. https://t.co/w4mIyDNZWN — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 19, 2022

Shocker.

***

