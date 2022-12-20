GOP reminded everyone on Twitter that thanks to Biden’s inflation, 60% of workers are living paycheck-to-paycheck.

Gosh, thanks, Mr. President.

Now, we’re not entirely sure why AOC thought this was a good time to try and dunk on the GOP considering how much we all make fun of her for having a degree in economics but clearly knowing very little about it but here we are.

Twitchy fodder, baby.

So says the economic genius.

Hoo boy.

You can guess how this went over:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What he said.

It’s pretty bad.

Ding ding ding.

It’s math, Sandy.

What else is new?

***

***

