GOP reminded everyone on Twitter that thanks to Biden’s inflation, 60% of workers are living paycheck-to-paycheck.

Gosh, thanks, Mr. President.

60% of workers report living paycheck-to-paycheck — GOP (@GOP) December 19, 2022

Now, we’re not entirely sure why AOC thought this was a good time to try and dunk on the GOP considering how much we all make fun of her for having a degree in economics but clearly knowing very little about it but here we are.

Twitchy fodder, baby.

And yet y’all still voted against raising the minimum wage https://t.co/tFkTHf2OAO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 19, 2022

So says the economic genius.

Hoo boy.

You can guess how this went over:

We support a maximum wage of $0 for IRS and Federal Reserve employees. And $8 for you, just so you can pay @elonmusk for your blue checkmark. — Libertarian Party (@LPNational) December 19, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Because the real minimum wage is zero. You're not helping people by outlawing their employment or getting their hours cut. — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) December 19, 2022

What he said.

Imagine not understanding basic economics like AOC. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 19, 2022

It’s pretty bad.

Um, if you raise the MW to where you think it should be, people will still be living paycheck to paycheck, and people will lose jobs. — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) December 20, 2022

And they won't be able to afford to eat at the McD's they work at anymore. — MoodyRedhead (@moodyredhead) December 20, 2022

Maybe because making it more expensive to hire entry-level workers is not a great way to support entry-level workers. — Nick Freitas (@NickForVA) December 19, 2022

Ding ding ding.

It’s math, Sandy.

The worker has control over the job they take, the market determines the value of the job not the employer. — Mr. Wizard 🧙‍♂️ (@TheWizardsQuest) December 20, 2022

Democrats have supported illegal immigration for over a century, which artificially depresses wages. Why pay an American wages commensurate with an American standard of living when you can pay a socialist serf fleeing oppression and hiding from the law, far, far less? — Sean Wilson (@Connectionary) December 20, 2022

You have no idea what you’re talking about. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) December 20, 2022

What else is new?

***

Related:

Screenshot after sad, pathetic screenshot proves Rob Reiner just can’t QUIT Donald Trump and LOL

Catturd™ owns Michael Cohen and his bizarre ‘they’ve got him THIS time’ Trump rant in 1 perfect tweet

Hillary Clinton dragged SO MUCH for embarrassing tweet lacking all self-awareness she blocks replies

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!