Find someone who loves you the way Rob Reiner loves to hate Donald Trump.

Then again, this doesn’t seem very healthy to us so maybe not.

For years not (literally, we’re not being melodramatic), Rob has been fixating on Trump somehow PAYING THE PRICE or BEING EFF’D or that the WALLS ARE CAVING IN ON HIM … and every time he thinks his nemesis is going down, it doesn’t happen.

We’re not sure anyone on Twitter tweets about Trump more than Rob.

Just sayin’.

There are so many more … note, we typically do not use our own tweets when we write but this saves a lot of time and screenshotting.

Heh.

There is so much more … lol pic.twitter.com/bNF0v1LcXu — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 20, 2022

The dude is nuttier than a squirrel’s BM.

No offense to squirrels or their BMs across the country.

I wonder if the Meathead looks at this and has even a spark of self awareness, a passing whiff of shame, or even the merest hint that maybe medication is the way to go. — Drew_Church (@Drew_Church) December 20, 2022

Self-awareness doesn’t seem to be Rob’s strong point.

He thinks about Donald Trump's sex life a lot more than I do, that's for sure. — The Hanford Institute 🇧🇦 (@ThiccInstitute) December 19, 2022

Meep.

He just can’t quit him. Poor guy. — Jen 💜 (@LadyJReads) December 19, 2022

This is the most bizarre case of Brokeback Twitter maybe ever.

Rent free. — Will 🇺🇸 🍢 (@NoLeftTurns) December 20, 2022

wasnt he supposed to be leaving twitter? — Sean Little photography (@SeanLPhotog) December 19, 2022

He’s going to be so disappointed — sapp70 (@Sapp70Mager) December 20, 2022

Wouldn’t be the first time.

***

***

