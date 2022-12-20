Rebekah Jones is back on Twitter.

Yeah, Elon Musk has been slowly but surely making good on his promise that he would reinstate accounts on the Tech Giant and clearly, he didn’t play favorites doing so. Although to be fair, there were definitely more Right-leaning accounts that needed reinstating than Left-leaning accounts.

Jones was one of those rare Lefty accounts that was just too nutty, even for Twitter.

And speaking of nutty, check out her rationale for why she thinks Elon brought her back:

FYI, we have not heard anything legit about Jared Kushner being the new CEO of Twitter. Nothing has been announced as of yet and we’re not seeing Elon talk about stepping down so … eh.

She continued.

My account being restored makes so much freaking sense now. Desantis doesn't irrationally or obsessively hate ANYONE more than me. Trump wants to crush Desantis, Kushner is gonna be the new CEO of Twitter, so they unsuspended Desantis' kryptonite! Brilliant. — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) December 19, 2022

Sure, Rebekah, this TOTALLY lines up and doesn’t sound insane at all.

It’s a PLOT.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

DeSantis never thinks about you at all.

Neither do Trump or Kushner. — James (@liberty_james1) December 19, 2022

Now it makes sense why you got banned in the first place 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ — Cucker Carlson (@LEOagainstTrump) December 19, 2022

Seriously cuckoo for cocoa puffs.

Oops.

You need some therapy. — Steve (@sfsmith1001) December 20, 2022

Seriously.

***

***

