Let’s be honest, after the release of the Twitter Files, nobody expected the FBI to be like, ‘Yup, ya’ caught us. OUR BAD. We just got so used to doing things we’re not supposed to …’

So none of us were all that surprised when they claimed the files were ‘misinformation.’

They do so love to use that word.

Luckily, one of the REAL journalists who have been covering these releases, Michael Shellenberger, was good enough to put together a thread owning the FBI for claiming this was all just misinformation and there was nothing to see here.

Take a gander:

Sure, we can trust the FBI. Totally.

And that’s the kicker, you guys. The FBI KNEW the laptop was real, they knew it wasn’t Russian disinformation …

Or would that be misinformation?

Hrm.

Shellenberger continued:

You would think. Unless, of course, members of Congress are involved in the cover-up.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

We kinda sorta totally love this idea.

Ding ding ding.

And what the actual goal of all of this was. Was it an attempt to remove a sitting president? To control an election?

*Readjusts tin foil hat one more time*

And that’s super telling, don’t you think?

Yeah, we hate to be that PERSON but turns out the conspiracy theorists have been way more right than wrong.

Just sayin’.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

