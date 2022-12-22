Let’s be honest, after the release of the Twitter Files, nobody expected the FBI to be like, ‘Yup, ya’ caught us. OUR BAD. We just got so used to doing things we’re not supposed to …’

So none of us were all that surprised when they claimed the files were ‘misinformation.’

They do so love to use that word.

Luckily, one of the REAL journalists who have been covering these releases, Michael Shellenberger, was good enough to put together a thread owning the FBI for claiming this was all just misinformation and there was nothing to see here.

Take a gander:

FBI calls Twitter Files "misinfo" but doesn't deny that it – had Hunter Biden's laptop since Dec 2019 – told Twitter a hack-and-leak involving Hunter may occur in Oct 2020 – was spying on Giuliani when he gave a copy of laptop hard drive to NY Posthttps://t.co/Iq3EBm3IAC — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 22, 2022

Sure, we can trust the FBI. Totally.

And that’s the kicker, you guys. The FBI KNEW the laptop was real, they knew it wasn’t Russian disinformation …

Or would that be misinformation?

Hrm.

Shellenberger continued:

At this point, members of Congress should be extremely concerned that FBI is engaged in a cover-up. There needs to be an aggressive investigation of the apparent politicization of the FBI by Congress, and perhaps even a Special Counsel in the DoJ to investigate what happened. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 22, 2022

You would think. Unless, of course, members of Congress are involved in the cover-up.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

“One way we could get the FBI in front of the committee is to say, ‘We're not giving you a penny until you all explain to us what this task force was and why you told Twitter to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story when you knew darn well it was true'” @RepJamesComer — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 22, 2022

We kinda sorta totally love this idea.

"Congress never authorized FBI to do this. Gov't has no business censoring speech whether it's liberal speech or conservative speech. They have no business doing it. This is another act by the deep state out of control." @JamesComer — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 22, 2022

Ding ding ding.

The Twitter Files have confirmed the widespread suspicion that the FBI has behaved inappropriately in its relationship to social media companies. Now, Congress needs to find out if it also behaved illegally. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 22, 2022

And what the actual goal of all of this was. Was it an attempt to remove a sitting president? To control an election?

*Readjusts tin foil hat one more time*

No one except the FBI thinks this is disinformation. — Right Turn Clyde (@Sub_Nobody) December 22, 2022

And that’s super telling, don’t you think?

The entire F.B.I. is disinformation! — Jay Williams (@yanksfanspo_can) December 22, 2022

I think Congress should have Wray and Garland in front of the world on TV and ask them which part of what Elon tweeted was misinformation. — Not the Drones you're looking for (@Brandonstheguy) December 22, 2022

Yeah, we hate to be that PERSON but turns out the conspiracy theorists have been way more right than wrong.

Just sayin’.

***

***

