It was awfully considerate of Adam Kinzinger to do his part and make sure we were all reminded of what a giant toolbag he really is right before Democrats put him out of a job in less than two weeks. Imagine knowing that not only does your own party think you’re a joke, but the party you’ve been pandering to gerrymandered you out of a job.

Ouch.

With takes like this on the Fifth Amendment, the Democrats can have this guy.

Too bad they don’t really want him.

Quick reminder: pleading the 5th is because you don’t want to incriminate yourself. We respect the 5th amendment, but pleading the 5th says a lot — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) December 23, 2022

Fascinating. So Adam seems to think anyone who pleads the Fifth is automatically guilty. What a sad, simple, and quite frankly uneducated, ignorant take on this amendment. To be fair though, it’s not like we expect much more from him.

LUCKY for him, there were plenty of people in the Twittersphere who were more than happy to educate the sad little turnip on what the Fifth really means and how it really works.

If the exercise of a constitutional right is, itself, damning, then there is no constitutional right. This is no less true when you despise the person exercising the right than when you don't. https://t.co/qBFSJUHv1K — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) December 23, 2022

Yeah, we get the feeling Adam would be AOK with someone like Liz Cheney pleading the Fifth.

Less Randy Rainbow videos, more reading. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 23, 2022

HAAAAA.

Oh? So what are we to infer from this exchange, Adam? https://t.co/SimGc26WlJ — Josey Cogburn 🛒 (@amcap76) December 23, 2022

If we’re using Adam’s reasoning then we should infer guilt.

*looks into crystal ball*

You're gonna plead the 5th one day — Liberty Lockdown w/ Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) December 23, 2022

No the 5th amendment is a right to not tell the you whatever I don't want to. In Griffin v California, SCOTUS ruled that prosecutors may not infer of guilt from a defendant's refusal to testify in his defense. Why do you thieves think the Constitution isn't to be followed? — ConservativeCDGurl🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈💗 (@ConservativeCD) December 23, 2022

Actually, the Supreme Court has made it clear that the Fifth Amendment exists equally to protect innocent people who would be ensnared by a corrupt government looking to invent crimes against them, the way you and your tinpot pals do. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) December 23, 2022

It’s literally to protect citizens from elected officials like Adam, who clearly sees the Fifth as some sort of barrier when it comes to making people he doesn’t like PAY.

"If you exercise your rights you must be hiding something" is exactly the take I'd expect from you. 🙄 Always exercise the 5th. Everything you say can and will be twisted to suit their purposes. — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) December 23, 2022

You are not a serious person. #clown — Joe Matthews (@jmatthews1065) December 23, 2022

Not in the least.

But we all knew that.

In many cases–like in front of kangaroo committees–it says they won't cooperate with a charade. — Mallen2022 (@A2100Michael) December 23, 2022

This statement is why we all know you have never read the constitution you swore 2 oaths to.

Girl, don't go away mad, girl, just go away! — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) December 23, 2022

Just go away.

We like that.

Maybe it exists in case people like yourself acquire power. — Chris (@ctuff2005) December 23, 2022

Ding ding ding.

I plead the fifth because I have no need to speak to the government. They do not get a right to compel me to speak. If you can’t make your case, it’s not my responsibility to help you. — Ross Schumann (@RossSchumann) December 23, 2022

Think Adam cried?

***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald DROPS neocon and overall boil on the butt of humanity Bill Kristol in just 2 tweets

Rep. Chip Roy calls AOC’s ‘pet project’ OUT in ridiculous Omnibus Bill and like OMG, she can’t DEAL

Michael Shellenberger takes the FBI APART for calling #TwitterFiles ‘misinfo’ in BRUTAL thread

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership