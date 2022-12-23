It was awfully considerate of Adam Kinzinger to do his part and make sure we were all reminded of what a giant toolbag he really is right before Democrats put him out of a job in less than two weeks. Imagine knowing that not only does your own party think you’re a joke, but the party you’ve been pandering to gerrymandered you out of a job.

Ouch.

With takes like this on the Fifth Amendment, the Democrats can have this guy.

Too bad they don’t really want him.

Fascinating. So Adam seems to think anyone who pleads the Fifth is automatically guilty. What a sad, simple, and quite frankly uneducated, ignorant take on this amendment. To be fair though, it’s not like we expect much more from him.

LUCKY for him, there were plenty of people in the Twittersphere who were more than happy to educate the sad little turnip on what the Fifth really means and how it really works.

Yeah, we get the feeling Adam would be AOK with someone like Liz Cheney pleading the Fifth.

HAAAAA.

If we’re using Adam’s reasoning then we should infer guilt.

It’s literally to protect citizens from elected officials like Adam, who clearly sees the Fifth as some sort of barrier when it comes to making people he doesn’t like PAY.

Not in the least.

But we all knew that.

Just go away.

We like that.

Ding ding ding.

Think Adam cried?

***

