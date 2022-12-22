Bill Kristol thinks if you’re anti-Ukraine you’re anti-American. Here’s the thing, and we’d like to think Bill knows this but also knows the people he’s pandering to these days are too stupid to actually get it … you can question why TF America has all of this money to hand over to Ukraine while our border is open and there are plenty of Americans in actual need. You’re not anti-American to be anti-funding-a-war.

Then again, Kristol never met a war he didn’t want to fund.

The anti-Ukraine Right is an anti-American Right. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 22, 2022

Glenn Greenwald said what we tried to up there, but of course he said it waaaaaay better.

The defining tactic of neocons has always been — and still is — to argue that anyone who doesn't support their war policies is unpatriotic, anti-American and of suspect loyalties. That's what they did throughout the Cold War, the War on Terror, and now on behalf of Democrats: https://t.co/uNxzsr1twI — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 22, 2022

Literally no faction has done more damage of every kind to American life and to the world over the past several decades than neocons. That they're now in a complete alliance with the Dem Party, and Democrats are trained to use their tactics, says it all:https://t.co/WZik6YnlyT — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 22, 2022

You've lost your influence, Bill. Did you decry the loss of religious freedoms for the Ukrainian Orthodox Christians? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 22, 2022

How dare Americans demand an accounting of where and how their tax dollars are being spent. — Cruadin (@cruadin) December 22, 2022

It’s not that simple or easy pic.twitter.com/pdg7lqFPjh — Smoke yer Pipe (@Jlisa42067) December 22, 2022

Cool generalization, bruh. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) December 22, 2022

No they're not you turnip — Choominati – Picture $8 Blue Check In This Spot (@formeret) December 22, 2022

Oh shut up, you flaccid clown. 😂 — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) December 22, 2022

The pro-Ukraine left is supporting actual nazis. — Big Booty Breakfast Taco 🌮 🐊 (@katbritton08) December 22, 2022

Ah, so disagreement on how millions and millions of OUR tax dollars are spent with ZERO oversight is anti-American. How so very American of you, Billy. 🖕🏼 — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) December 22, 2022

I once supported your neocon foreign policy. I believed your lies. I thought you were the good guys. Boy was I wrong. — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) December 22, 2022

Trump broke you and your newspaper — Bobby D. (@RealSaltySlim) December 22, 2022

