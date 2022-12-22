Bill Kristol thinks if you’re anti-Ukraine you’re anti-American. Here’s the thing, and we’d like to think Bill knows this but also knows the people he’s pandering to these days are too stupid to actually get it … you can question why TF America has all of this money to hand over to Ukraine while our border is open and there are plenty of Americans in actual need. You’re not anti-American to be anti-funding-a-war.

Then again, Kristol never met a war he didn’t want to fund.

*sigh*

Glenn Greenwald said what we tried to up there, but of course he said it waaaaaay better.

He continued.

What he said.

Just sayin’.

Sadly, it’s all too believable from Kristol.

