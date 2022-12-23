Clown World shared a video of two trans-women playing totally and completely embarrassing caricatures of girls (giggling, wearing sunglasses, talking like 12-year-old girls) and Dean Cain was good enough to point out the reality of the video.

Oh yeah, one of the ‘girls’ is Dylan Mulvaney, the trans-activist Biden welcomed to the White House.

I think… neither of you are girls. https://t.co/PIE9KvpcMV — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) December 19, 2022

Sadly (not sadly), the video is gone.

But Dean’s comment still stands.

For whatever reason, the latest Lefty mantra is that men who pretend to be women, who think they’re acting like women, is AOK and if say, a woman actually calls it out and says this is not how women behave, that’s somehow a bad thing. Ironic ain’t it? Women spend hundreds of years fighting to be equal only to find themselves being impersonated by men. Sorry, not sorry, but that’s what it feels like.

Dean was right, neither of the people in Mulvaney’s video is a girl.

Dean, I looked up to you for years and you've always been good to me every time we've met or interacted. But is this comment necessary, or does it do anything besides being mean and churning more hate between people? Would Superman make such comments? — KryptonSite (@KryptonSite) December 19, 2022

Yes, his comment was necessary and YES, Superman was honest.

C’mon you guys.

Those are not girls.

That is not a hateful comment.

Stating the obvious: I saw the post, and I felt compelled to comment.

Isn't that what Twitter and free speech is all about? — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) December 19, 2022

There were plenty of harpies screeching at Dean for his comment … he took the horde on in stride.

Superman would like you all to know that trans people make him uncomfortable, and because of that he will hide his hate speech under the heading of free speech because “Twitter” — West Coast Frenchie🇨🇦 (@westcoast_4ever) December 20, 2022

Not uncomfortable at all. But these are not "girls." — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) December 20, 2022

They’re NOT.

Why is this so controversial?

@RealDeanCain Thank you for standing up for women. Women have a sacred identity and face unique challenges in today’s world. Real feminists need to stand up for women and girls right now. — Susan Leslie (@lesliegroup) December 22, 2022

What she said.

This one though, this one is our favorite – luckily, Ryan Saavedra was able to catch a screenshot of the whole back and forth since Clown World deleted their original video:

Correct. I pretended.

Boom.

***

***

