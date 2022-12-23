And we thought hearing from athletes and Hollywood about politics was obnoxious. Seems food celebrities (is that what you call FoodNetwork peeps?) are starting to join in the political fray, like Rachel Ray. You guys remember Rachel, right? She had shows on FoodNetwork, had a talk show, and makes dog food … her husband allegedly paid a prostitute to do really gross things to him.

Ahem.

WELL, it appears Rachel thinks it’s a moral imperative for Americans to stand with Ukrainians.

Moral.

Alrighty then.

'We have a moral imperative to stand with Ukrainians to fight in any and every way possible and for as long as it takes,' Rachael Ray writes in @USATODAY https://t.co/tVtNF3i0Vz — Rachael Ray Show (@RachaelRayShow) December 22, 2022

From USA Today:

We have a moral imperative to stand with Ukrainians to fight in any and every way possible and for as long as it takes. Funding is in jeopardy with the outcome of midterm elections. We need to have President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s back going into this coming year, as the fight gets harder and with the bitter cold of winter joining the war.

We have a moral imperative to stand with the American people. Tell you what, Rach … as soon as every American has what they need we can stand with whatever country makes you feel good about yourself, but until then, save the lectures. We have Americans who aren’t sure where their next meal will come from, if they’ll still have a roof over their heads, if their communities will be safe enough for their kids to walk around in.

Save the lecturing for people who care.

You have 1.1 million followers and this tweet has 25 likes. Let that sink in. — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) December 23, 2022

The tweet itself was pretty ‘dead’ until a certain editor quote-tweeted her.

Ahem ahem.

This is gross! There’s literally starving children/families HERE in America. Standing for America is my “moral imperative”. — 🧑🏻‍🎄🎄Kristi🎄🧑🏻‍🎄 (@TheyCallMeNans) December 23, 2022

You can't even make a cat food that doesn't make my cats ill. Maybe work on that first. — Mistle Tabby (@robo_tabby) December 23, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Side note: This editor’s dogs will eat almost anything … except Rachel Ray’s dog food.

Do you plan to arm up and fight? For generations, mine has. Son included. Who do you think you are? — Smoke yer Pipe (@Jlisa42067) December 23, 2022

What she said.

Because only in "war torn" areas will people (and animals) be desperate enough to eat what you make. — MamaBear🇺🇲 (@HotMama83163983) December 23, 2022

Ouch.

Yeah…I get my views on foreign policy from a chef. 🙄 — jhawk4life ™ 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇮🇪 (@jhawk4life) December 23, 2022

Stay in your lane,lunch lady. — Skydash (@SkydashV) December 23, 2022

Rachel … this was not YUM-O.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

