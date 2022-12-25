President and DOCTOR Jill Biden tweeted a picture of themselves decorating their Christmas tree on Christmas Eve. Because SURE, they always let the 80-year-old pudding pop who has a habit of forgetting where he is get up on a ladder with his hands full of a bowl … of what? Decorations? Who uses a bowl to decorate a tree?

Yikes.

They do remember this is the same guy who fell off his bike, yes?

And sorry, but does anyone really believe these two spend any time at all actually doing any sort of Christmas decorating, let alone ‘finishing touches on a tree?’

PUH-LEASE.

Just a few finishing touches! Hope you and your loved ones are having a great Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/zdCjjRrI9o — President Biden (@POTUS) December 25, 2022

They waited until Christmas Eve to decorate their Christmas tree? RIGHT. Talk about a total photo-op … gone wrong.

We aren’t the only ones who aren’t buying this … good ol’ Twitter was its good ol’ cynical self.

pic.twitter.com/5j9nWbYkGD — Prison Mitch, Great Meme Wars Vet (@MidnightMitch) December 25, 2022

Awww, there’s their adopted son.

I speak for America when I say this Hillary Clinton tree-topper should be on that tree. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/Zn5e4H5vPS — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) December 25, 2022

EEEEEEK. Destroy it with fire!

Joel, why in the hell are you waiting until Christmas Eve to decorate your tree? — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 25, 2022

“Alex, I’ll take things that were totally staged for $600” — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 25, 2022

Totally staged.

Surely they don’t let him on a ladder… — @amuse (@amuse) December 25, 2022

RIGHT?!

What the heck?

pic.twitter.com/NZSilDL5Wo — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) December 25, 2022

We don’t even want to know what’s going on here.

My family can’t join me cause you didn’t drop the vaccine requirements for foreign nationals. You left it as late as you have decorating the tree. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) December 25, 2022

Who decided it was a good idea to let him on a ladder? Kamala? — Tiffany ✨ (@tiffanyandsadie) December 25, 2022

We see what she did here.

Oh yeah, it’s a great one this year. pic.twitter.com/T8XgTT0z5h — Scott Young 🐊 (@Scott_C_Young) December 25, 2022

There ya’ go! Much safer.

Haaaaaa.

