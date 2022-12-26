Sounds like Governor Abbott sent Kamala Harris a Christmas present. You know, if she’d actually do something about the open border to our south, if she’d even just VISIT, maybe he wouldn’t have to keep bringing the issue to her doorstep. But sadly, she’s too busy doing whatever it is they are currently pretending she does for the administration to actually do anything about what’s happening down south.

Many Lefties are screeching about how cruel this is … which means they missed the point of what Abbott did here. Cruel is leaving our border open. Cruel is expecting the southern states to shoulder the bulk of DC’s lack of action. Cruel is sitting on Twitter from your nice warm house attacking Abbott’s faith for bringing reality to DC.

Note, so many of them are freaking out about the cold. Do they really think Texas is much warmer right now?

Joaquin Castro was front and center shaking his little fist:

Notice Joaquin is more concerned about b*tching at Abbott than he is actually helping any of these people.

Typical for Democrats these days.

Gosh, we’re not seeing Castro complain about how cold they were in Texas.

Hrm.

Wonder why that is?

That’s right! Show Abbott how it’s REALLY done.

Pretty much, although to be fair, we’re not sure Biden even really knows what his job is.

ALLLLLLL the way off.

To keep complaining at Abbott on Twitter so he can pretend that he cares.

Like most every other Democrat.

We’re going to guess not a single one.

But you know, Abbott is the cruel one.

Hey, if Kamala won’t come to the leaking border, Abbott will keep bringing the leaking border to Kamala. Sorry, not sorry.

***

