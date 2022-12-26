Sounds like Governor Abbott sent Kamala Harris a Christmas present. You know, if she’d actually do something about the open border to our south, if she’d even just VISIT, maybe he wouldn’t have to keep bringing the issue to her doorstep. But sadly, she’s too busy doing whatever it is they are currently pretending she does for the administration to actually do anything about what’s happening down south.

It's Christmas Eve and about 50 migrants were dropped off in front of Kamala Harris' residence with the temperature in the teens. Another stunt by Greg Abbott. pic.twitter.com/wUjkxplYmB — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) December 25, 2022

Many Lefties are screeching about how cruel this is … which means they missed the point of what Abbott did here. Cruel is leaving our border open. Cruel is expecting the southern states to shoulder the bulk of DC’s lack of action. Cruel is sitting on Twitter from your nice warm house attacking Abbott’s faith for bringing reality to DC.

Note, so many of them are freaking out about the cold. Do they really think Texas is much warmer right now?

Joaquin Castro was front and center shaking his little fist:

Worthless @GovAbbott dropping off people with no money and no means on Christmas Eve in 15 degree weather near the VP’s residence. How Christian of you, Greg Abbott. Being a heartless POS isn’t going to make you the next Republican President. https://t.co/AM0xrUGLvo — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) December 25, 2022

Notice Joaquin is more concerned about b*tching at Abbott than he is actually helping any of these people.

Typical for Democrats these days.

El Paso, same night, 23 degrees. Main difference is there were thousands of other migrants on the streets in El Paso and no place to put them. Maybe fix the border problem. pic.twitter.com/PkSoEfOrfi — Kieran 'Driveby' Eleison (@KieranEleison) December 26, 2022

Gosh, we’re not seeing Castro complain about how cold they were in Texas.

Hrm.

Wonder why that is?

Maybe if you were doing your job, he wouldn’t have to be doing it for you. — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) December 26, 2022

Open your house up. — Ty the Typo Affishianado🏴‍☠️ (@Ty_in_TX) December 26, 2022

That’s right! Show Abbott how it’s REALLY done.

All you’re saying is Kamala doesn’t care enough to take them in and help them despite promising to do so. Typical hypocritical democrat. — David Venters (@dgventers) December 26, 2022

All of this is because Joe Biden won't do his damn job. — Kerry W 👍 (@Texican1957) December 26, 2022

Pretty much, although to be fair, we’re not sure Biden even really knows what his job is.

Jack, Now talk about all of Bidens children in El Paso where it has been below freezing for a week and no shelter? If Abbott is a POS or doing this, you too are a POS for enabling the border crisis. Eff all the way off. — Gordo (@treadedupon) December 26, 2022

ALLLLLLL the way off.

What’s your plan then, Joaquin? — Rafaella Gabriela Sarsaparilla (@magic_mom14) December 25, 2022

To keep complaining at Abbott on Twitter so he can pretend that he cares.

Like most every other Democrat.

How many have you taken into your home congressman? — Jim Daws (@RightNowJimDaws) December 25, 2022

We’re going to guess not a single one.

Below freezing in Texas, too. Shelters full. Migrants pouring in the valley, El Paso, Eagle Pass. Mexico dropping them off by bus loads at the freezing river. We are at capacity but mocked for being unable to feed/shelter thousands more helpless people per week — Mary A Batchellor (Nichols) (@MaryABatchellor) December 25, 2022

But you know, Abbott is the cruel one.

Hey, if Kamala won’t come to the leaking border, Abbott will keep bringing the leaking border to Kamala. Sorry, not sorry.

***

Related:

Not the first or LAST time Elon Musk says the quiet part about Twitter conspiracies out loud (watch)

Neil deGrasse Tyson DRAGGED for trying to destroy magic of Christmas (must be on the naughty list)

The Biden’s post pic of themselves ‘decking the halls’ for Christmas Eve and HUMBUG it goes so wrong

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership