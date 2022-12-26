Wonder why the J6 Committee didn’t investigate the part Nancy Pelosi played. JUST KIDDING. We all know damn well why they didn’t investigate her, it’s the same reason she picked who she picked to be on the committee in the first place. It was not about justice, it was not about PROTECTING MUH DEMOCRACY, no no, it was about a witch hunt to find any and all ways to blame Trump for the riot to keep him from running for office again. And hey, if they could somehow find a way to criminally charge him, all the better.

Normally at this point, we make a joke about rearranging our tinfoil hat but after what the GOP discovered about Nancy and security on J6 … it doesn’t feel like a giant conspiracy saying this stuff out loud. Or maybe that’s WRITING this stuff out loud.

Not to mention our favorite weepy legislator, Adam Kinzinger, is pretty freakin’ defensive about the idea that Trump did try to secure the Capitol. Wonder why that is?

If Trump ordered “10,000 or 20000” Guardsmen to be on hand for January 6th, there would have been 10.000 or 20,000 Guardsmen there on January 6th. — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) December 25, 2022

Hrm.

And yet, he did. And Nancy denied it. She is responsible. And you are responsible for the fraud investigation. GFY. https://t.co/3BNjpZz2XT — The Logical Gay  (@LGBTQFJB) December 25, 2022

Wait so Nancy was able to overrule President Trump? If you believe that you must believe Trump was extremely weak and untrusted by the military. https://t.co/CYZYWDLSSZ — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) December 25, 2022

Soooo defensive.

Double hrm.

If Trump had ordered “10,000 or 20,000 guardsmen”, he would have been accused of failing to respect the autonomy of the Washington D.C. police force. Oh yeah, and he suggest it. pic.twitter.com/WwL6Xiqda1 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) December 25, 2022

Had the national guard been called Adam would call it a military coup. It's a mug's game. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) December 25, 2022

Actually, it feels more and more like a Nancy game.

The ex-Capitol Police Chief says you are lyinghttps://t.co/YrGTiSILsJ — Gil McAuliff (@Gil1957) December 25, 2022

Just sayin’.

You are defined by Donald Trump. You have nothing to say without talking about him. — Maze (@mazemoore) December 25, 2022

That’s a freaking lie. You lie so easily…for a military man. — “Scoop” Texas 🦅🇺🇸😎 (@VEtFeMaLE) December 25, 2022

You should double up on your TDS meds for the holidays — Madison (@Madisontx76) December 25, 2022

Imagine spending the last holiday before you lose your job tweeting about Trump.

Yikes.

Trump offered NG to protect capitol and Pelosi refused. So, if Trump planning an insurrection why would he want the NG out to stop something he was planning? Duh. This insurrection charge about as honest as the three previous bogus impeachment charges. ALL Dem charges a con. — Douglas Reimann (@dgvreiman) December 25, 2022

Oh we're back at this one again? pic.twitter.com/LRdHp4f5uC — Pliney (@PlineyThe) December 25, 2022

Good Lord you are eaten up with this! Who actually was in charge to order this? Did trump not offer, and was turned down. Oh yea, Who the heck is Ray Epps, answer that and I’ll listen to you! #WhoIsRayEpps pic.twitter.com/xR3yt2c4O4 — Stephen W. McGregor (@highlander100) December 25, 2022

You’re a moron — Dave Lynn (@freddavelynn) December 25, 2022

And fin.

It doesn’t get much more accurate than that.

