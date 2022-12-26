Wonder why the J6 Committee didn’t investigate the part Nancy Pelosi played. JUST KIDDING. We all know damn well why they didn’t investigate her, it’s the same reason she picked who she picked to be on the committee in the first place. It was not about justice, it was not about PROTECTING MUH DEMOCRACY, no no, it was about a witch hunt to find any and all ways to blame Trump for the riot to keep him from running for office again. And hey, if they could somehow find a way to criminally charge him, all the better.

Normally at this point, we make a joke about rearranging our tinfoil hat but after what the GOP discovered about Nancy and security on J6 … it doesn’t feel like a giant conspiracy saying this stuff out loud. Or maybe that’s WRITING this stuff out loud.

Not to mention our favorite weepy legislator, Adam Kinzinger, is pretty freakin’ defensive about the idea that Trump did try to secure the Capitol. Wonder why that is?

Hrm.

Soooo defensive.

Double hrm.

Actually, it feels more and more like a Nancy game.

Just sayin’.

Imagine spending the last holiday before you lose your job tweeting about Trump.

Yikes.

And fin.

It doesn’t get much more accurate than that.

***

