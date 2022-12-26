Admiral Rachel Levine wants tech companies to censor all gender-related misinformation because she feels that it would protect the health equity of sexual and gender minorities.

Don’t make that face. We didn’t say it.

He did.

Ack, sorry, SHE did. Hey man, we’re trying …

We hope Rachel notices we put ‘brother’ in quotes, we wouldn’t want to upset him, sorry, her. Our bad.

Watch this.

Admiral Rachel Levine calls for tech companies to censor all gender related so-called “misinformation” to protect the “health equity of sexual and gender minorities.” pic.twitter.com/ZGZyniumCc — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 26, 2022

Somehow we always thought ‘Big Brother’ would look way cooler in real life, ya’ know? This is like getting your ‘Big Brother’ from Wish or something. Maybe the bargain bin at Walmart. Dollar General?

America is in trouble. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 26, 2022

Yes, yes we are.

Somehow, I thought that "Big Brother" would look different. — Ack-Intergalactic Interlocutor (@Ackattackack) December 26, 2022

SEE?! We did too. More menacing, less creepy and puffy.

in a democracy, all are equal………. — Shadowbanned/Deboosted/Throttled (@clamsroll) December 26, 2022

Just some are more equal or something.

Don’t look at us, we just work here.

A government that calls for censorship is one that should not be in power. I’m sure there will be people on here actively celebrating it and supporting the censorship. We have fallen so far as a nation that some happily demand the removal of basic rights because of politics. Sad — Griz Hughes (@ScottHu13444180) December 26, 2022

You’d think Rachel may have tried to read the room a bit better with everything that’s dropped in the #TwitterFiles but here we are.

The Emperor has no clothes. We have to keep repeating that. The Emperor has no clothes. — Lisa Purrs (@Purrpatrol) December 26, 2022

Please, this particular emperor desperately needs clothes.

Our eyes.

"The positive value of gender affirming care for youth and adults is not in scientific or medical dispute" Amazing to see this straight up lie. Leading academics on puberty blockers have said there is "Woefully little safety data…for the…vulnerable younger population" pic.twitter.com/5UJ1smswa5 — The Leopard In The Basement Is A Sensible Name (@tlitb) December 26, 2022

We’d only be surprised if they weren’t straight-up lying to us at this point.

Sorry, but I can't imagine anyone taking this person seriously on anything. — FlyingTanuki (@TheFlyingTanuki) December 26, 2022

Ding ding ding.

'Big Brother' is so much stranger than we feared. 🤨🤡 — IronHeaver (@IronHeaver) December 26, 2022

Sooooo much stranger. Yes.

Big "enter appropriate pronoun" is Watching You! — BX (@BXM211) December 26, 2022

LOOK AT THAT, being respectful of pronouns and stuff.

Aces.

*snorts*

***

***

