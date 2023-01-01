Awww yes, New Year’s Eve on CNN. Where Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, and Don Lemon gradually get drunker as the show gets closer and closer to the New Year. Except for this year, CNN said no more booze – probably a response to Cohen losing his marbles last year and going off on everyone and everything.

Hey, it was a lot of fun watching them get sloppy drunk (and especially watching Cohen go OFF) but we suppose the new leadership was worried about being embarrassed or another controversy.

Lemon, bless him, was good enough to show us all that CNN doesn’t need booze to embarrass themselves though as he completely missed the countdown to New Year’s because he was jammin’ out to ‘Back That Azz Up’.

No, really.

The look on his face when he realizes they MISSED IT … watch this:

CNN has redeemed itself by ringing in the new year in New Orleans with "Back That Azz Up" and not acknowledging the stroke of midnight in any way pic.twitter.com/tieCeHc4sA — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 1, 2023

Redeemed itself.

HAAAAA.

Hey man, when you’re backin’ that azz up you’re backin’ that azz up. Countdowns can WAIT.

Soooo… they drank anyway — Laura KBB (@NonsenseEnd) January 1, 2023

Supposedly this is CNN SOBER. Right?

Supposedly.

We weren’t privy to everything that was going on behind the scenes and you know when people are backing that azz up they might feel the need to imbibe a bit. Hey, look at us using a next-level word in the first story of the new year.

It’s getting farther off the rails QUICKLY. They shoulda let the squad drink a few — TylerJ (@Teej85) January 1, 2023

Agreed. If they’re going to act like dipsticks anyway they might as well have a drink or two.

At least then they have an excuse.

Remember that New Years Eve at Lenny's? pic.twitter.com/yLf70Qa3ka — Will Harris (@HarrisFreePress) January 1, 2023

PERFECT.

Was watching this and told my wife it was the most uneventful countdown/acknowledgement I’ve ever seen… and I LOVE watching @donlemon in Nola — Matthew Bruhn (@Matthew_Bruhn) January 1, 2023

That’s like … the whole point of watching, ya know? That the audience is all counting down together?

May as well just let them drink next time 🤣 — Reviewcentalk (@reviewcentalk) January 1, 2023

Seriously. It would at least be funny if and when they screwed up.

Andy Cohen still managed to do the countdown on time while inebriated lol — Olive Pronouns 👁️‍🗨️👄👁️‍🗨️ (@olivelampe) January 1, 2023

He had one job. — T (@terryaschmidt) January 1, 2023

Yup.

