Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez MIGHT have had a point about Elise Stefanik blaming HER for her own behavior and decisions if she hadn’t gone down the typical NEO-NAZI WHITE SUPREMACIST REEE road. Stefanik is responsible for herself.

That being said, Stefanik is not a neo-Nazi or a white supremacist.

People who use this argument are just lazy or ignorant.

Or both, in AOC’s case.

Her response to ‘The Invention of Elise Stefanik’ and the mention of her in the article is PURE Sandy.

Take a look:

What is it with people randomly blaming the mere existence of others for their own descent into embracing neo-nazism? Like girl you did that all on your own. Unless her suggestion here is she started endorsing great replacement theory because she couldn’t treat me like the help https://t.co/5dC2JsKoNY — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2022

Huh?

Descent into embracing neo-Nazism? Where has she done that? And c’mon, AOC has been in office for some time now, she could at least stop tweeting like she’s still some bartender, doncha think?

As you have likely already surmised (oooh, another big word for 2023), this did not go over well for the Democratic Socialist Sweetheart.

Please explain how Stefanik has embraced neo-nazism. Be specific. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 31, 2022

Yeah, we’re not seeing her explain this claim, like, at all.

This is such a ridiculous & obvious form of projection from AOC and her ilk. THEY are the ones guilty of ALL the things they accuse us of. They're tortured, twisted, irrational, amoral & utterly intellectually dishonest, & irreparably crippled souls. — Shukri Abdirahman (@ShuForCongress) January 1, 2023

AOC and her ilk.

That works.

I stop reading as soon as I see a Lib call someone a Nazi, because I know there's no thinking going on, just a hack trying to smear someone. — Hummingbirder™ 🇺🇸🏈🌰🍞🍊 (@jimsilpeg) December 31, 2022

Sadly, the word Nazi has become the new racist. Under Obama, anytime anyone disagreed with Obama it was because they were racist. Since the Left completely took any and all meaning away from that word, they’ve moved on to Nazi.

It’s sad, really.

What’s next? Yeah, we don’t really want to know.

Most people just say Happy New Year. pic.twitter.com/CRtsBoCtMN — Truckster1 🇺🇸❌ (@truckster1) December 31, 2022

AOC is queen of the trolls. Sorry, not sorry.

You should make a New Year's resolution to try to be more intelligent than pretending you're surrounded by Nazis. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) December 31, 2022

C’mon now, resolutions should be things people are capable of … AOC is incapable of being more intelligent. Then again, the tweet does say TRY so maybe?

Trying to sound educated isn't the same as being educated. BTW, @elonmusk still wants His money — I Agree Just Not Happy About It (@Pay_The_8) December 31, 2022

How about you hunker down and work on legislation that actually benefits people. — Mave McGillicuty (@MMcgillicuty) December 31, 2022

Doing her job?

Crazy talk.

