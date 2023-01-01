Tell us you know nothing about Pope Benedict without telling us you know nothing about Pope Benedict.

Or, you know, tell us you’re a disrespectful, uninformed, hateful d-bag without telling us you’re a disrespectful, uninformed, hateful d-bag.

Hey, both work.

You guys remember KFC Barstool, yeah? The guy who cheated on his wife when she was 8 months pregnant? Who got caught texting his mistress? Yeah, well he seems to think he has any room trashing Pope Benedict after he passed away.

Always keepin’ it classy:

What a sweetheart, right?

As you can likely already guess, this did NOT go over so hot for KFC.

Pope Benedict was forcefully conscripted into Hitler youth when he was 14-years-old despite the fact that he and his family hated the Nazis and you cheated on your wife when she was 8 months pregnant with your second child. https://t.co/DYu6fxJ30Z — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 31, 2022

Oof.

Ouch.

Told you guys, this didn’t go well, like at all. You could almost say the dragging he took on Twitter was BIBLICAL.

See what we did there?

Uh – he was a child soldier. And the Jews loved him throughout his priestly life. You're a bigot — Jeromy Darling (@darlingjeromy) December 31, 2022

Truth hurts.

He had a lot to do with the church covering up the child abuse that took place, unforgivable. The problem is you’ve shown you don’t care all that much about kids, cheating on your pregnant wife so this comes off as gaslighting and performative to a lot of people. — Brad Sauther (@bradsauther) December 31, 2022

Composing this tweet like pic.twitter.com/eMmpwUDEFJ — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) December 31, 2022

We didn’t write this tweet.

Sure, we included it.

We may have even snickered a little.

But we didn’t write it.

Just here for the ratio. Any thoughts on Muhammad or nah? pic.twitter.com/gn6DWMKdgh — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) January 1, 2023

Maybe you should follow suit. pic.twitter.com/tVNNUq1kwi — Pam D (@soirchick) January 1, 2023

Seriously.

Day drinking in the mouth wash section again, are we? — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) January 1, 2023

Do you ever wonder why your family hates you? — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) January 1, 2023

So brutal.

Membership in the Hitler Youth was compulsory. His family member was murdered by the Nazis. If you don’t have something nice to say, STFU! Why didn’t you say a peep for the last 17 years, when he was originally elected? — Laura (@lewwy99) December 31, 2022

Because it’s so much easier to trash people after they’ve died.

Many have already pointed out that he did not voluntarily join the Hitler Youth.

Are you intentionally this ignorant? — Captain Whitebread (@CapnWhitebread) December 31, 2022

Is this a trick question?

You have no idea what you are talking about. — Jeremiah Poff (@JJ_Poff) December 31, 2022

In general. — TimothySch (@timothy_sch) December 31, 2022

It was his stand against adultery that bugs you isn't it? The new Pope doesn't approve either. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) January 1, 2023

gross — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) December 31, 2022

Seriously gross.

So edgy, bro. — Holden (@Holden114) January 1, 2023

Oh sweetheart…you should log off, grab a Bible, go somewhere quiet, and get a revelation. — 🎄𝑺𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒌 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑩𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒊𝒆 𝑪𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒌🎄 (@navychick1993) January 1, 2023

Stay classy. — Mike Howard (@ElPolloDiabloX) January 1, 2023

Impossible.

does barstool have anyone with actual talent besides big cat? — charlie (@bbqchucken) January 1, 2023

Saint Kevin has spoken — Joe Blow (@josephblosef) December 31, 2022

Is this you high moral priest? On Friday his wife made the shocking revelation, writing: ‘Last night after I put my 2-year-old daughter and 6-month-old son to bed,I caught my husband sending messages to his mistress who he’s apparently been seeing since I was 8 months pregnant — Rob Alberts (@robertjalberts) December 31, 2022

OOF.

Tough crowd.

Can’t say it wasn’t deserved though.

Maybe we should pray for him.

***

***

