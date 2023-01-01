Man, making smug swipes at people who drive big trucks is like SOOO 2015, dude. David Zipper(head) seems to think a large truck is not a totally safe and normal way to get around.

No, seriously.

Guess he’d rather drive around in an electric car that MIGHT not totally lose all power by the time you find a charging station. You know, that wouldn’t be a big deal if he wasn’t being such a harpy scold about people who do drive big trucks.

We like big TRUCKS and we cannot lie …

A totally safe and normal way to get around town pic.twitter.com/OQfdPFjK4o — David Zipper (@DavidZipper) December 31, 2022

Clutching pearls over big trucks … someone needs to get outside and touch some grass.

"Show us on the doll where the bad truck touched you….." — Choominati – Picture $8 Blue Check In This Spot (@formeret) January 1, 2023

I don’t get it. What am I supposed to be seeing here? — WitCoHE 🇺🇸 (@E__Strobel) January 1, 2023

Apparently, Zipper doesn’t like big trucks and when he sees them he’s so disturbed by them that he takes a picture, blocks out the license plate, then hops on Twitter to tweet about it. Seems odd but hey, he’s a Harvard visiting fellow and stuff.

Heh.

Good lord, man. My sis had one when she was 20 to pull a horse trailer. They are completely normal for a lot of reasons. Also safe, except for people who they seem to cause to hyperventilate. — Bonnie Blue (@BonnieBlueTK) December 31, 2022

Yes, there is a world outside your urban bubble. Yes, some of the things outside your bubble will confuse, frighten, and upset you. No, you don't need to tell the world every time your bubble is penetrated. You'll be okay. — AtypicalChad (@AtypicalChad) January 1, 2023

We’re really sorry this is happening to him.

It's a fair bet that you have never tossed a hay bale in your life. — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) January 1, 2023

Harvard and The Atlantic Excuse me while I just point and laugh at you. You’re not worth anything else. pic.twitter.com/xUmbgYegOe — Ultra Christmas Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 1, 2023

Oh, that’s a good point. This bumper sticker is on the other big truck in the picture.

Huh.

Certainly is. A vehicle in good working order obeying traffic laws. TOTALLY safe and normal way to get around town. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) January 1, 2023

I agree it is neither safe nor normal to go around town photographing other people as they go about their business. Pay attention to the road when you're driving. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) January 1, 2023

Seriously, dude.

***

