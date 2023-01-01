COVID already spread around the globe, you dolts.

Hey, we get it, the media is desperate for COVID to make a comeback so they have something other than Biden shaking hands with invisible men and claiming gas was over $5 when he took office to write about but C’MON YOU GUYS.

COVID is surging in China.

And they’re worried it might spread around the globe.

What year do they think this is?

As #COVID-19 continues to surge throughout China, there are increased concerns that the virus might #spread throughout the rest of the world. https://t.co/iqVJoRmdMN — NTD News (@news_ntd) December 31, 2022

K.

From NTD News:

As COVID-19 continues to surge throughout China, there are increased concerns that the virus might spread throughout the rest of the world. However, doctors and scientists in the United States are pointing out that it may be partially because of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) zero-COVID approach that we are seeing such an intense wave.

Too bad doctors and scientists in the United States are pointing out that COVID ALREADY SPREAD AROUND THE GLOBE.

Yeah, yeah, yeah…. We’ve had this dog & pony show before and we’re not playing again. — Mr. Will (@RoscoenOtis) January 1, 2023

Not again.

Nope.

Never again.

2020 called and wants its headlines back — MattBan (@1stFreeMatt) December 31, 2022

2020 can have its headlines back.

Not even a little.

See what we mean?

Maybe welding people into their apartments for two years wasn’t a smart play? — Arthur Fortune (@CBove1) January 1, 2023

Crazy talk, right?

Might? LOL — AmericanIPA8 (@AmericanIpa8) January 1, 2023

Um, the virus has already spread worldwide. — Crowman (@CAWsaidthecrow) December 31, 2022

The virus might spread? 😂 — Captain Overton (@aricg) December 31, 2022

It MIGHT.

Da da daaaaaaa!

