Does anyone speak Cher? We’re having a hard time deciphering her tweet … juuuuust kidding. Ok, so her tweets are a hot mess but USUALLY, we can figure out what she’s saying, through trial and error.

Seems Botox won’t keep you from catching the flu because Cher has caught the flu, and it’s a major b*tch case of it. At least that’s what it looks like when we read through her tweet filled with strange spellings, the oddly placed capital letter, and of course an emoji or two.

Funny thing though, about Cher’s tweets, is that she not only writes like she’s running from someone when she’s putting her tweets together, but she tends to contradict herself. A lot. For example, blaming ‘anti-vaxxers’ for her flu in one tweet while insisting she will NEVER EVER take Trump’s COVID vaccine in another.

Hey man, don’t take our word for it:

Sounds like she’s blaming herself for her flu, yes?

That’s gotta sting.

Oh how these liars forget what they say. 😂 — TW (@FROMME564) December 31, 2022

She may be one of the most overrated "entertainers" in the history of entertainment. It was all downhill for her after Sonny. Never understood what Gregg Allman saw in her. She is so bitter and hateful.🧙‍♀️ — MA Patriot (@JoeO65640681) December 31, 2022

Well @Cher is trending and it is not about #Believe or #Botox… — Chris Walkey (@ChrisWalkey) December 31, 2022

But we’re pretty sure she believes in Botox.

Does that count?

Wait until she figures out the media influenced her to hate Trump. pic.twitter.com/SgfJEWqktS — B-HECK 🇺🇸 (@bman630) December 31, 2022

Anything they have to say is merely entertainment. That's what they live for. — Faith (@Feith2Feith2) January 1, 2023

If only they understood that. Unfortunately, many of these entertainers think they have something important to offer … and they do. Entertaining us. The rest is just silly noise.

Oooops. Self ownage TDS at it's best. THe only reason she changed her mind is that is wasn't Trump. It's like a child not doing something until their favorite grandfather asks and gives them a dollar and popsicle. — Who Knew (@TheAntiLie) December 31, 2022

Am I missing something, but doesn't the second statement make her an Anti Vaxxer. Oh that is gold. Seems she is blaming herself after all — sharon (@interestextro) January 1, 2023

It's called holding people accountable and is always worth the effort. — TWO LIME WEDGES (@two_lime_wedges) January 1, 2023

Ain’t that the truth?

And it seems we do so much of just THAT here on Twitchy.

