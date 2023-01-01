Does anyone speak Cher? We’re having a hard time deciphering her tweet … juuuuust kidding. Ok, so her tweets are a hot mess but USUALLY, we can figure out what she’s saying, through trial and error.

Seems Botox won’t keep you from catching the flu because Cher has caught the flu, and it’s a major b*tch case of it. At least that’s what it looks like when we read through her tweet filled with strange spellings, the oddly placed capital letter, and of course an emoji or two.

Funny thing though, about Cher’s tweets, is that she not only writes like she’s running from someone when she’s putting her tweets together, but she tends to contradict herself. A lot. For example, blaming ‘anti-vaxxers’ for her flu in one tweet while insisting she will NEVER EVER take Trump’s COVID vaccine in another.

Hey man, don’t take our word for it:

Sounds like she’s blaming herself for her flu, yes?

That’s gotta sting.

But we’re pretty sure she believes in Botox.

Does that count?

If only they understood that. Unfortunately, many of these entertainers think they have something important to offer … and they do. Entertaining us. The rest is just silly noise.

Ain’t that the truth?

And it seems we do so much of just THAT here on Twitchy.

