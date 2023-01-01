What a great way to end the year, right? Totally trashing the country that has made you very rich, very famous, and provided so much – maybe the elite like Mira Sorvino do this so they can pretend they’re just like us little people. Look how DEEP and concerned she is, and how horrible our country is.

OH WOE IS HER.

Are you serious about this BS?

Does anyone else feel shellshocked hideous wrongs of our nation’s past we thought we’d progressed beyond’ve found footing as pseudo-defensible positions:Bigotry, slavery, white supremacy, colonialism, anti-semitism, hatred of women, lgbtqia folk & migrants-as tho they were legit? — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) December 31, 2022

So deep.

So meaningful.

So full of crap.

But wait … it gets worse. So much worse.

We think we are on this inexorable climb to progress, growth, equality, only to realize we are only 1 degree away from Auschwitz, or George Washington’s thousands of slaves, the genocide of millions of Native Americans, or the justification of Harvey Weinstein’s rapes… — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) December 31, 2022

Not enough Snickers bars in the WORLD to help Mira or the INSANE people on her tweet. How absolutely out of touch are people who think we’re one degree away from Auschwitz? Washington’s thousands of slaves? Huh?

That's about as accurate as saying we're all just 1 degree away from trading our cars in for horses and buggies. It's a really sad, pessimistic take, & it discounts the achievements of the entire Civil Rights movement of the 50's/60's & those who fought hard for equality. — Lanius Shrike (@BigTaintEnergy) January 1, 2023

Who has justified Weinstein’s rapes? If she wants to talk about that she needs to hold a mirror up to Hollywood.

And she thinks she’s the good guy.

"…we are only 1 degree away from Auschwitz" You've just demonstrated your insane ignorance, and willingness to act as a pawn for fanatical leftist liars, @MiraSorvino. I say this as the son of one of the last Jewish children the Nazis allowed to leave occupied Vienna. pic.twitter.com/7fJYl23L07 — Jon Sutz (@JonSutz) December 31, 2022

Well this is some ignorant garbage — happy new year,you filthy animals (@secretagenttim) January 1, 2023

Ignorant garbage would walk by these tweets and say, ‘DAMN, this is some ignorant garbage.’

I’d hate to see how you were reacting if we were truly 1 degree from Auschwitz. You’d be running through the streets with your hair on fire. And slave? There is no way you’re serious. — 🇮🇹Crash Missing Pieces🇺🇸 (@Coach_Crash) January 1, 2023

Oh, but she is.

Sad ain’t it?

Stop the hyperbole. It’s not persuasive. — Greg Ladd (@gladd1968) January 1, 2023

Hollywood.

There’s a reason these people read the words other people write.

That's called empty rhetoric — Cosmic Chic 💫 (@User_7637009447) December 31, 2022

1 degree? Please go read someone else’s words to a camera. — majbugman (@majbugman) January 1, 2023

I was a friend of your father's. I need not say another word. You know his view of modern day Hollywood. Separate yourself from that poison. — Roman Griffen (@RomanGriffen) December 31, 2022

She didn’t like this.

Wtf does that mean?? I represent my own position.

Not aligned with Hollywood or anyone else’s. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) December 31, 2022

Except she sounds exactly like every whiny crazy in Hollywood.

You and your ilk in Hollywood worshipped Weinstein and stayed silent knowing what he did because he was an influencer. Take a seat. — George N (@closingtime67) January 1, 2023

But you know, one degree from Auschwatz.

Apparently Alyssa Milano’s been teaching “How to Tweet” classes

🤡🤷‍♀️ — Amy RedLivinginBlue (@aehemeter) January 1, 2023

Knew it.

Not. Enough. Eye. Rolls.

***

