What a great way to end the year, right? Totally trashing the country that has made you very rich, very famous, and provided so much – maybe the elite like Mira Sorvino do this so they can pretend they’re just like us little people. Look how DEEP and concerned she is, and how horrible our country is.

OH WOE IS HER.

Are you serious about this BS?

So deep.

So meaningful.

So full of crap.

But wait … it gets worse. So much worse.

Not enough Snickers bars in the WORLD to help Mira or the INSANE people on her tweet. How absolutely out of touch are people who think we’re one degree away from Auschwitz? Washington’s thousands of slaves? Huh?

Who has justified Weinstein’s rapes? If she wants to talk about that she needs to hold a mirror up to Hollywood.

And she thinks she’s the good guy.

Trending

Ignorant garbage would walk by these tweets and say, ‘DAMN, this is some ignorant garbage.’

Oh, but she is.

Sad ain’t it?

Hollywood.

There’s a reason these people read the words other people write.

She didn’t like this.

Except she sounds exactly like every whiny crazy in Hollywood.

But you know, one degree from Auschwatz.

Knew it.

Not. Enough. Eye. Rolls.

***

Related:

Adam Kinzinger DEFENSIVE over Ray Epps and House GOP investigating his role in J6 … gosh, wonder why

Mean girl AOC called OUT for bringing in the New Year by trashing and smearing Elise Stefanik

SUPER-DUPER-MEGA-HUGE thread of the most ‘memorable’ Democrat moments of 2022 is painfully HILARIOUS

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: LeftMira SorvinoNationRight