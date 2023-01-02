Politifact’s COVID fact-checker has SOME medical experience … right? RIGHT?!

Wrong.

via GIPHY

Nope. Not even a little.

Crazy, right? You’d THINK a supposed fact-checking site like Politifact would want the person working on COVID disinformation to have a teensy weensy bit of experience in the medical field. We’re not talking a doctor or a nurse or anything, but even a medical writer or someone who took more than Health in college.

But here we are.

Check out this thread from @TexasLindsay about Jeff Cercone:

Looks like a nice guy … does he though?

Keep going.

Hey, he wrote for the Chicago Tribune and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel!

Heh.

Opinion and editorial.

Because of course.

That’s why it doesn’t matter if Jeff has any background in medicine because it’s not really about the facts, it’s about sticking to the narrative.

Wow.

But the Hodgetwins lean Right so of course, anything they say will be false in Jeff’s echo chamber.

We are going with BOTH.

So says the medical EXPERT.

That approved narrative ain’t gonna support itself ya’ know.

Let’s not pretend Jeff is at all unique – the entire fact-checking ‘industry’ (is that a thing?) is based on sticking to a narrative, not necessarily sticking to the facts. And they wonder why we point and laugh at them.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

Tags: COVIDFact checkerJaden JeffersonJeff CerconePolitifactthread