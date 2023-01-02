Politifact’s COVID fact-checker has SOME medical experience … right? RIGHT?!

Wrong.

Nope. Not even a little.

Crazy, right? You’d THINK a supposed fact-checking site like Politifact would want the person working on COVID disinformation to have a teensy weensy bit of experience in the medical field. We’re not talking a doctor or a nurse or anything, but even a medical writer or someone who took more than Health in college.

But here we are.

Check out this thread from @TexasLindsay about Jeff Cercone:

1. Meet Jeff. For what it’s worth, Jeff looks like a nice guy. I’m even willing to bet that Jeff wakes up everyday and tries his best to do his job, despite his shortcomings and lack of credentials to do so. pic.twitter.com/nVsCz6apAb — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) January 1, 2023

Looks like a nice guy … does he though?

Keep going.

2. You see, Jeff is a “Fact-Checker” for Politifact and gets paid to discredit Covid misinformation. So one might ask what are Jeff’s qualification? 1) Is Jeff a Doctor? No.

2) Is Jeff a Scientist? No.

3) Does he have a PhD? No.

4) Does he have medical experience? No. pic.twitter.com/qixq4QBSku — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) January 1, 2023

Hey, he wrote for the Chicago Tribune and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel!

Heh.

3. Jeff is for all intents and purposes a wordsmith. Alongside a profile picture of him as a dog, is a list of his journalistic contributions and associations. pic.twitter.com/j2uVhs6ViQ — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) January 1, 2023

Opinion and editorial.

Because of course.

4. Like I said before, Jeff is probably a nice guy, but Jeff is just one of many in an epidemic of ‘False Fact-Checking Prophets’ who are plaguing society right now. Each of whom are paid to discredit inconvenient truths and mislead the public. — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) January 1, 2023

That’s why it doesn’t matter if Jeff has any background in medicine because it’s not really about the facts, it’s about sticking to the narrative.

5. For instance, take a look this fact-check by Jeff as a recent example of his work. Jeff rated this tweet as “FALSE”: The Tweet vs. The Fact Check pic.twitter.com/SKHQ8e5LTH — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) January 1, 2023

Wow.

6. So how did Jeff arrive at the “False” conclusion? Well, weirdly it’s unclear since the evidence he presented to supposedly support a “False” claim, directly contradicts his conclusion and actually verifies the original @hodgetwins tweet. pic.twitter.com/trR80v4Lp9 — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) January 1, 2023

But the Hodgetwins lean Right so of course, anything they say will be false in Jeff’s echo chamber.

7. Now one might ask:

—Are ‘False Fact-Checking Prophets’ just totally inept?

Or

—Are ‘False Fact-Checking Prophets’ relying on the ineptitude of the public? Some could likely make a case for either, or both for that matter. — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) January 1, 2023

We are going with BOTH.

8. There’s also another recent fact-check that was also concluded as “False” by Jeff. This claim was regarding a social media post insinuating that clots/strokes in athletes was likely a side effect of the vaccines. pic.twitter.com/2erEqLgeUO — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) January 1, 2023

So says the medical EXPERT.

9. One of the athletes mentioned had a stroke due to a blood clot. So did Jeff find evidence proving it wasn’t caused by a C•19 vaccine? No. Doctors said they weren’t able to determine a cause. So how can the vaccine be ruled out? It can’t. Therefore Jeff lied by omission. pic.twitter.com/lB1csKXu5k — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) January 1, 2023

That approved narrative ain’t gonna support itself ya’ know.

10. And another of the athletes aforementioned, doesn’t support his false label either—and further validates he should have labeled it as inconclusive/unknown since Jeff was unable to explicitly rule out if the blood clots in her lungs were caused by the C•19 shot or not. pic.twitter.com/negyPQUVYR — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) January 1, 2023

11. If Jeff was a pathologist, vaccinologist or treated any of the athletes, then we might view it as his medical opinion, but he’s not. Sadly, Jeff acts as a propagandist, discrediting inconvenient truths at the expense of misleading the public. #DefundFactCheckers — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) January 1, 2023

Let’s not pretend Jeff is at all unique – the entire fact-checking ‘industry’ (is that a thing?) is based on sticking to a narrative, not necessarily sticking to the facts. And they wonder why we point and laugh at them.

