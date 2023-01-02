We’re so glad Elon Musk saw fit to bring Dr. Robert Malone back to Twitter. In the next few weeks (days?!) we’re going to peek behind the Twitter curtain once again to see what they did to help push COVID and the narratives around the virus that only sought to benefit Democrats and globalization but in the meantime, we’ll take this thread from Malone calling for Fauci and Daszak to be prosecuted for the part they played.

Damn, son.

This is bigger than wanting someone suspended or even arrested …

Take a look:

“Gain-of-function” SARS-CoV virus manipulation caused the deaths of millions of people. Vast amounts of evidence suggest that Eco Health and NIAID caused those deaths. Anthony Fauci/Peter Daszak must be held accountable. An international tribunal must convene. — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) January 1, 2023

… caused the deaths of millions of people.

An international tribunal must convene.

!!!

International Tribunals

"Article 41 of the United Nations Charter gives the Security Council the authority to use a variety of measures to enforce its decisions… international tribunals which have tried people responsible for serious crimes under international humanitarian law" — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) January 1, 2023

International humanitarian law.

Gosh, that sounds like a big deal, Fauci. And he thought Rand Paul was bad.

If the UN is a legitimate organization, it must investigate and prosecute those responsible for the millions of deaths caused by the lab-created SARS-CoV-2 virus. That is, those people and organizations responsible for the creation of this virus. Prosecute Fauci/Daszak now. — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) January 1, 2023

Now.

Right now.

Not tomorrow, or next week … now.

Boom.

Yes, let’s.

And the web of influence that Suppressed early treatment… ! — John Dermott (@JohnDermott8) January 1, 2023

Social media.

Traditional media.

Politicians.

Public health.

3 COVID-19 origins studies to date have been plagued by undisclosed conflicts of interest. It should have been obvious that you can't have the fox investigate who ate the chickens. It is to be hoped an international tribunal could provide the objectivity that has been lacking. — Laurence (Larry) Boorstein (@LarryBoorstein) January 1, 2023

Seriously lacking.

Makes you wonder what else is going on with all those bio-labs around the world. — Michael Baran (@Mike30Trill) January 1, 2023

They will never be held accountable. And there will be more pandemics as a result. — Miss Jo (@therealmissjo) January 1, 2023

That’s our fear because that’s how these things typically go.

That would be great—but you’re assuming this didn’t happen with the United Nations’, WHO’s, and world leaders’ explicit knowledge and agreement. Because it did. — Rob Smithson (@RobSmithson6) January 1, 2023

Ahem.

*cough cough*

Yup, ‘leaders’ are STILL pushing it.

Guess Fauci ISN’T science after all.

***

