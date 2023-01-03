You guys remember Piper for Missouri, right? We covered her recently when she said something about how it was only MEN who are pushing for school choice (because you know, that whole MAMA BEAR thing is totally irrelevant) and now we’re back again writing about her food stamps take.

We’re just glad this chick didn’t get elected.

Woof.

I remember when conservatives were like “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” and now they are begging the government to give them vouchers so they don’t have to pay for their kid’s private school. Maybe they should make coffee at home and quit the avocado toast? — Piper for Missouri (@piper4missouri) January 2, 2023

Yeah, she’s a hot mess.

Someone close to her really should take her phone or iPad away before she tweets again.

Um, a voucher is THEIR money… — Frank McCormick | Chalkboard Heresy (@CBHeresy) January 2, 2023

Vouchers are not ‘begging for money’.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Cool, do we do vouchers for highways and bridges, police and fire, and libraries? — Piper for Missouri (@piper4missouri) January 2, 2023

Huh?

should low-income families be forced to spend their food stamp dollars at residentially assigned government grocery stores? — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) January 2, 2023

And here’s the biggie:

Have you ever used food stamps, Corey? You can only use them at assigned stores for assigned groceries. — Piper for Missouri (@piper4missouri) January 2, 2023

Hoo boy.

Guess we can add Piper to our ‘Twitchy faves’ list. Heh. So much Twitchy fodder …

I've got to say that I've never seen anyone get as repeatedly REKT on Twitter as @piper4missouri and keep coming back day after day to get REKT again. You almost have to admire her dedication to losing. pic.twitter.com/1Ve8tOlZQG — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) January 2, 2023

Amazing how she has move than 20 times the number of followers as actually voters for her. And that she can’t even get one tenth of the number of voters to like a single tweet of hers. — Ricky Shah (@RickyShahatty) January 3, 2023

Almost any place that sells groceries, and for almost all food. You can even choose to use stores that are outside your assigned "district". — "Nobody is equal to anybody…" (@slight9) January 2, 2023

It’s pretty obvious Piper has never had to use food stamps before.

Just sayin’.

Wow. Just a complete and unapologetic liar. You lie about everything — Darvio Morrow (@DTheKingpin) January 2, 2023

Not true! Show me even one grocery store where you can’t use food stamps. Even certain convenience stores accept them. Talk about elitist & out of touch! No wonder you don’t care about the quality of education in poor areas. It doesn’t affect you. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) January 2, 2023

You can use them at virtually any store, for almost every type of unprepared food. Imagine if education dollars could be used the same way. Conversely, imagine if the poor could only go to a single government-run store to get their food. Do you think that store would be good? — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) January 3, 2023

Tell me you’ve never used them without telling me. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂🇦🇽 (@CallMeK1123) January 2, 2023

No. You can use them at any number of grocery stores for FOOD. So in addition to being a shill for big union you're also a liar. — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) January 2, 2023

And THAT goes without saying.

***

***

