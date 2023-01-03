You guys remember Piper for Missouri, right? We covered her recently when she said something about how it was only MEN who are pushing for school choice (because you know, that whole MAMA BEAR thing is totally irrelevant) and now we’re back again writing about her food stamps take.

We’re just glad this chick didn’t get elected.

Woof.

Yeah, she’s a hot mess.

Someone close to her really should take her phone or iPad away before she tweets again.

Vouchers are not ‘begging for money’.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Huh?

Trending

And here’s the biggie:

Hoo boy.

Guess we can add Piper to our ‘Twitchy faves’ list. Heh. So much Twitchy fodder …

It’s pretty obvious Piper has never had to use food stamps before.

Just sayin’.

And THAT goes without saying.

***

Related:

Conservatives point and laugh as NYT brags about bringing David French on as a ‘new columnist’

Adam Kinzinger tweets his ‘Kinzinger out’ farewell with a cute little emoji and LOL HELLO backfire

Taylor Lorenz whining about spending New Year’s Eve alone goes SO very very very (hilariously) wrong

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: choiceCorey DeAngelisfood stampsMissouriPiper for Missourischool