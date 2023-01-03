As we move into a new year (and a new House) we imagine we’re going to learn more and more about January 6th and the committee that was supposedly trying to get to the bottom of what happened that day.

AKA Nancy Pelosi’s kangaroo court.

Anywho, earlier we covered a thread from Thomas Massie about how Ray Epps blamed Antifa for what happened (and the committee did not push back on that), and now we see this from The New York Times of all outlets. Seems our pals on the committee withheld transcripts of 1000+ interviews.

Not 10.

Not 100.

1000. PLUS.

Wow.

As it goes out of business, January 6 Committee withholds transcripts of 'sensitive' interviews, plus records relating to hundreds more. In total, more than 1,000 interviews; about 280 transcripts released. https://t.co/Z7lQjqqtEG pic.twitter.com/VTyhqWDsUP — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 3, 2023

From The New York Times:

In a 302-page transcript of his interview with the committee, Gen. Mark A. Milley, the voluble chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the panel about a meeting in the Oval Office a few weeks after Election Day, in which he said Mr. Trump seemed to acknowledge he was not going to be sworn in again. General Milley described Mr. Trump saying “words to the effect of: Yeah, we lost, we need to let that issue go to the next guy. Meaning President Biden.”

But the committee told us Trump refused to accept the results and tried to overthrow the government.

In the end, the committee released about 280 transcripts of interviews. Though the panel interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, only a few hundred sessions took the form of formal depositions or transcribed interviews. Lawmakers said they withheld certain transcripts that contained sensitive information.

‘Sensitive information.’

Alrighty then.

Cherry picking for data to make your case. Not seeking the truth. — Freedom Loving MAGA,🇺🇸🎅🏻🎄🌴🦩🐊🐬🏖🦈😎✝️ (@DennisP220) January 3, 2023

Kinda looks that way, don’t it?

Oh sure, you can say that even though Trump accepted the loss he kept pushing ‘the big lie,’ but ultimately for him to really try and overthrow the government he’d have needed to believe he really had been wronged. Hey, we’re not experts by any means but it just doesn’t line up.

Probably why they didn’t mention that Milley interview.

Of course, why release interviews that contradict the narrative? Crooked as the day is long — JoJothedogfaceboy (@jothedogfaceboy) January 3, 2023

so the circus is packing up and leaving town — workinglate (@Workinglate) January 3, 2023

“Sensitive” = Didn’t fit the narrative — William (@ChurlishPhil) January 3, 2023

It certainly seems that way.

Let’s see what the incoming GOP can do … or will do. If anything.

