Yeah, we’re a few days late making fun of Adam Schiff for this tweet but there are so many dumb tweets out there and only so many hours in the day. You all knew we’d eventually get around to this one, right? It’s totally Twitchy-worthy.

Schiff babbling about facing ‘tremendous obstacles’ while trying to take a victory lap for 2022?

Dude.

This is begging for a Twitchying.

In 2022, we faced tremendous obstacles, yet made equally tremendous progress on so many issues: Climate

Democracy

Drug pricing

Job creation

Infrastructure

LGBTQ+ rights

& so much more. Tonight, I'm celebrating what we've achieved – and committing to the work that lies ahead. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 31, 2022

Calling all sorts of BS here, Schiffty Schiff.

Climate. K.

Democracy. We’re a Republic.

Drug pricing. Really?

Job creation? HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, we can’t even with this list.

I'm looking forward to you losing your committee asignments. — Dusty (@dustopian) January 1, 2023

That will be lots and lots of fun. The only thing that might be more fun is watching him be investigated.

The USA is a constitutional republic. If I hear another liberal say “democracy”… — Vance Murphy (@vancemurphy) December 31, 2022

Hmm, the border is not on your list, will it be soon? — Lee (@Lee10535194) December 31, 2022

Ha.

HA HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Good one.

We could watch Elon Musk make an example of Schiff every damn day.

233,000+ illegal crossings in November

458,088 illegal crossings in 2020

1,734,686. illegal crossings in 2021

2,376,984 illegal crossings in 2022

This is what you & the decomposing corpse in the White House created — Ultra-MAGA Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) December 31, 2022

Seriously. If it wasn’t completely destroying our economy and country as we know it his claim would be pretty damn hilarious. We suppose if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop crying so …

🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤮🤮 — Kenneth Yeager (@kenneth_yeager) January 1, 2023

Accurate.

