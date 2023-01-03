Yeah, we’re a few days late making fun of Adam Schiff for this tweet but there are so many dumb tweets out there and only so many hours in the day. You all knew we’d eventually get around to this one, right? It’s totally Twitchy-worthy.

Schiff babbling about facing ‘tremendous obstacles’ while trying to take a victory lap for 2022?

Dude.

This is begging for a Twitchying.

Calling all sorts of BS here, Schiffty Schiff.

Climate. K.

Democracy. We’re a Republic.

Drug pricing. Really?

Job creation? HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, we can’t even with this list.

That will be lots and lots of fun. The only thing that might be more fun is watching him be investigated.

Ha.

HA HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Good one.

We could watch Elon Musk make an example of Schiff every damn day.

Seriously. If it wasn’t completely destroying our economy and country as we know it his claim would be pretty damn hilarious. We suppose if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop crying so …

Accurate.

***

***

