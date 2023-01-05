What HAPPENED to Dan Crenshaw? No, seriously. Usually, when we’ve written about Dan it’s because he’s triggered some frothy-mouthed Democrat but now … now we’re writing about him calling fellow Republicans ‘terrorists’ and ‘enemies.’

And all because they don’t want to vote for McCarthy for Speaker?

C’mon, man.

Whether or not you agree with McCarthy as Speaker, calling members of your own party ‘terrorists’ is really low and small – something we’d expect from The Squad, not a Republican and especially not a Republican like Dan Crenshaw.

Tucker Carlson was far more honest and brutal. Watch:

Tucker Carlson Reacts To Rep. @DanCrenshawTX's Unhinged Comments Calling Opponents To McCarthy "Terrorists" And "Enemies" "What you just saw was the snarling face of the Donor Class." pic.twitter.com/8FKSyXz8zz — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) January 5, 2023

Dan just doesn’t get it … he tweeted this out as well:

Right now a handful of Republicans are holding us hostage from completing our mission: serving our country. Let’s hope that changes soon and we can start taking the fight to the Democrats, where it belongs. pic.twitter.com/1BzpxufRjE — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) January 5, 2023

If you say a policymaker is ‘holding something hostage’ because they disagree with a vote you’re implying that all procedures and all policies are a ‘given’ regardless of what said policymaker and their constituents want. That’s not how this is supposed to work. Just sayin’.

We are a REPUBLIC for a reason.

Oh, and it sounds like Dan is none too happy with Tucker for calling him out.

Unclutch your pearls. It’s a figure of speech. You can’t insult, slander, and hold everyone hostage with no way out – and not expect me to punch back. Grow thicker skin. https://t.co/gmwDmfCney — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 5, 2023

A ‘figure of speech’. REALLY DAN?

No.

It’s a lazy, nasty, ugly insult the Left uses when they want to vilify and objectify the Right.

Way to go.

It's a pejorative, Daniel. And a disgusting one. And unless you can cite an instance where you ever referred to obstructionist Democrats in Congress with the same kind of language, please spare us the lecture about growing thicker skin. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) January 5, 2023

Have you ever called a Democrat a terrorist, you corrupt hack? — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 5, 2023

You are a United States Congressman. You absolutely deserve criticism for calling your rightfully concerned peers “terrorists” and “enemies” for trying to prevent more of the same. Cringeshaw, indeed! — RAM (Richard Armande Mills) (@RAMRANTS) January 5, 2023

You can’t expect to call 20 members of your own party “terrorists” for exercising their right to vote for leadership and not expect Tucker to punch back. Grow thicker skin. Or maybe just stop being a jackass. — Jenna Ellis 🍊🦅 (@JennaEllisEsq) January 5, 2023

That could work.

You're an arrogant joke. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 5, 2023

LOL "Hostage". Nothing's being held hostage. What's the case for giving the job to McCarthy? Do you have anything other than the Hillary Clinton-esque "It's his turn!" line? — Latin X (@RealLatinX) January 5, 2023

Yes, everyone else MADE YOU act like a petulant little child by not doing exactly what you want. Grow up, remember why people know who you are in the first place, and start acting like an adult again. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 5, 2023

I thought John McCain would never be surpassed in terms of traitorous lunatic behavior but you're giving him a run for the (🇺🇦) money Looking forward to your inevitable CNN contributorship where you passionately argue for every war and we all don't watch or care — Liberty Lockdown w/ Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) January 5, 2023

When someone shows you who they REALLY ARE, believe them.

