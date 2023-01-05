What HAPPENED to Dan Crenshaw? No, seriously. Usually, when we’ve written about Dan it’s because he’s triggered some frothy-mouthed Democrat but now … now we’re writing about him calling fellow Republicans ‘terrorists’ and ‘enemies.’

And all because they don’t want to vote for McCarthy for Speaker?

C’mon, man.

Whether or not you agree with McCarthy as Speaker, calling members of your own party ‘terrorists’ is really low and small – something we’d expect from The Squad, not a Republican and especially not a Republican like Dan Crenshaw.

Tucker Carlson was far more honest and brutal. Watch:

Dan just doesn’t get it … he tweeted this out as well:

If you say a policymaker is ‘holding something hostage’ because they disagree with a vote you’re implying that all procedures and all policies are a ‘given’ regardless of what said policymaker and their constituents want. That’s not how this is supposed to work. Just sayin’.

We are a REPUBLIC for a reason.

Oh, and it sounds like Dan is none too happy with Tucker for calling him out.

A ‘figure of speech’. REALLY DAN?

No.

It’s a lazy, nasty, ugly insult the Left uses when they want to vilify and objectify the Right.

Way to go.

That could work.

When someone shows you who they REALLY ARE, believe them.

***

***

