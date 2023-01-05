As Twitchy readers know, Little Adam Kinzinger has already joined the CNN team as a Senior Political Commentator.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, like other people on social media, we’ve been making jokes for months (years?) about how he and Liz Cheney were likely working for that coveted spot on CNN … who knew we were all psychic? We suppose Liz is holding out for that sweet MSNBC cred.

Heh.

Adam was ‘happy’ to share that he’s ‘happy’ to join the team:

All the cringe.

So much cringe.

And yet, this is still the perfect place for him.

No, that’s not a compliment.

pic.twitter.com/IRFXzE9ri3 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 5, 2023

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 As predicted. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 5, 2023

Well, you did a long time ago. You're just getting paid directly now. — Nick Freitas (@NickForVA) January 5, 2023

Pathetic. — David Ross (@djross95) January 5, 2023

Truly the jokes write themselves. A RINO playing the useful idiot on CNN. 😂😂😂😂 — Greg B (@ramsangels) January 5, 2023

And there it is, kids. What it’s ALWAYS been about for this little a$$hole. — Kev (@kwb5777) January 5, 2023

This has to be a joke. You’re never happy and always crying, and no one could ever be happy to join CNN. 🤡 — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) January 5, 2023

Whoa.

Good point.

The guy is a perpetual crier … is it even possible for him to be happy?

A traitor, and a sell-out! A two-for… if only someone could have seen this coming. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) January 5, 2023

They deserve you. — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) January 5, 2023

And vice versa.

SEE?! He and CNN were meant for each other.

***

Related:

Latest #TwitterFiles shows how Twitter LET Intelligence Community in (just gets worse and worse)

Adam Schiff’s attempted 2022 victory lap fails SPECTACULARLY as Conservatives trip TF out of him

J6 Committee withheld 1000+ interviews including one about Trump that seems PRETTY damn important

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership