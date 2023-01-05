As Twitchy readers know, Little Adam Kinzinger has already joined the CNN team as a Senior Political Commentator.
Ha.
HA ha.
HA HA HA.
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Ok, like other people on social media, we’ve been making jokes for months (years?) about how he and Liz Cheney were likely working for that coveted spot on CNN … who knew we were all psychic? We suppose Liz is holding out for that sweet MSNBC cred.
Heh.
Adam was ‘happy’ to share that he’s ‘happy’ to join the team:
Happy to join the team @CNN! https://t.co/ypkns5pfEY
— Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) January 5, 2023
All the cringe.
So much cringe.
And yet, this is still the perfect place for him.
No, that’s not a compliment.
— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 5, 2023
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 As predicted.
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 5, 2023
Well, you did a long time ago. You're just getting paid directly now.
— Nick Freitas (@NickForVA) January 5, 2023
Pathetic.
— David Ross (@djross95) January 5, 2023
Truly the jokes write themselves. A RINO playing the useful idiot on CNN. 😂😂😂😂
— Greg B (@ramsangels) January 5, 2023
And there it is, kids. What it’s ALWAYS been about for this little a$$hole.
— Kev (@kwb5777) January 5, 2023
This has to be a joke.
You’re never happy and always crying, and no one could ever be happy to join CNN. 🤡
— Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) January 5, 2023
Whoa.
Good point.
The guy is a perpetual crier … is it even possible for him to be happy?
A traitor, and a sell-out! A two-for… if only someone could have seen this coming.
— Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) January 5, 2023
They deserve you.
— 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) January 5, 2023
And vice versa.
SEE?! He and CNN were meant for each other.
***
***
Editor's Note:
