As Twitchy readers know, Little Adam Kinzinger has already joined the CNN team as a Senior Political Commentator.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, like other people on social media, we’ve been making jokes for months (years?) about how he and Liz Cheney were likely working for that coveted spot on CNN … who knew we were all psychic? We suppose Liz is holding out for that sweet MSNBC cred.

Heh.

Adam was ‘happy’ to share that he’s ‘happy’ to join the team:

All the cringe.

So much cringe.

And yet, this is still the perfect place for him.

No, that’s not a compliment.

Trending

Whoa.

Good point.

The guy is a perpetual crier … is it even possible for him to be happy?

And vice versa.

SEE?! He and CNN were meant for each other.

***

Related:

Latest #TwitterFiles shows how Twitter LET Intelligence Community in (just gets worse and worse)

Adam Schiff’s attempted 2022 victory lap fails SPECTACULARLY as Conservatives trip TF out of him

J6 Committee withheld 1000+ interviews including one about Trump that seems PRETTY damn important

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam KinzingerCNN