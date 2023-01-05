The Bulwark never fails to disappoint.
Hey, at least they’re consistent with their ridiculousness, right? Especially with tweets like this from their publisher sharing stories, like this:
House Is Paralyzed Without a Speaker—Creating National Security Risks and a Shadow Shutdown https://t.co/XsCxqNjjQ5 via @BulwarkOnline
— Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) January 5, 2023
OMG, THE HOUSE IS PARALYZED! REEEEEEE!
From The Bulwark:
“We can’t even do basic things,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Cal.) told The Bulwark. “We can’t conduct any oversight. You can’t have an entire branch of government simply not function. And we don’t have a House right now because no one’s even sworn in.”
“And the chaos on the Republican side is having real consequences for the country and it’s going to get very serious very fast,” he added. “Imagine if there’s some unexpected crisis either domestically or somewhere in the world and you needed Congress to act. We couldn’t right now because we don’t have a speaker.”
Lieu also painted a picture of a future speakership fight with even more disturbing consequences—if a dispute like this were to occur during a year in which Congress is charged with certifying a presidential election.
Gotta love a supposed conservative outlet conserving conservatism writing this way about Ted Lieu of all people.
Really?
Charles C.W. Cooke just needed two words here …
Hysterical nonsense. https://t.co/iSAtn4b6O2
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 5, 2023
Seriously.
We are probably safer as a nation with the House shut down…
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 5, 2023
Not an unfair point.
To believe that this leadership contretemps has put the country at risk is to believe that the House can never take recess, which it does for half the year.
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 5, 2023
Isn't that their brand?
— Lionel Mandrake (@LMandrakeJr) January 5, 2023
Why yes, yes it is.
They have no audience without it.
— Boo (@IzaBooboo) January 5, 2023
True dat.
Well, it's the Bulwark, so…
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 5, 2023
Are you at all surprised, considering the source?
— ☕🎄Spooky & Friends: Back to Reality!🎄☕!!⚡🚗 (@yourbuddyspooky) January 5, 2023
Congress has work it should be doing, but even with a speaker, this congress isn't going to be doing most of it. And a few days isn't going to hurt anything.
— russkiejedi (@russkiejedi) January 5, 2023
BUT THE HOUSE IS PARALYZED! TED LIEU SAYS SO!
😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/GK4JYnhRON
— David Browder (@DavidMBrowder) January 5, 2023
Indeedy.
***
Related:
Glenn Greenwald roasts CNN for hiring ‘Republican’ Adam Kinzinger in BRUTALLY hilarious thread
Thread about well-funded coalition working to bring trans-movement to S. Dakota a DISTURBING must-read
Colorado blue-check doc tweets DAMNING thread about COVID policies and how they made hospitals WORSE
***
Editor’s Note:
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.