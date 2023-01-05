The Bulwark never fails to disappoint.

Hey, at least they’re consistent with their ridiculousness, right? Especially with tweets like this from their publisher sharing stories, like this:

OMG, THE HOUSE IS PARALYZED! REEEEEEE!

From The Bulwark:

“We can’t even do basic things,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Cal.) told The Bulwark. “We can’t conduct any oversight. You can’t have an entire branch of government simply not function. And we don’t have a House right now because no one’s even sworn in.”

“And the chaos on the Republican side is having real consequences for the country and it’s going to get very serious very fast,” he added. “Imagine if there’s some unexpected crisis either domestically or somewhere in the world and you needed Congress to act. We couldn’t right now because we don’t have a speaker.”

Lieu also painted a picture of a future speakership fight with even more disturbing consequences—if a dispute like this were to occur during a year in which Congress is charged with certifying a presidential election.