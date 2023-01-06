We certainly aren’t experts when it comes to committees, hearings, or J6 but GOSH, you’d think the J6 Committee would’ve wanted to interview this Tayler Hansen guy who claims he was with Ashli Babbit when she was shot and killed.

He has footage of the moments before and if this is legit … wow.

Hansen gives a fairly eye-opening recount of what happened that day as well and again, we can’t figure out why the committee wouldn’t have wanted to at least talk to this guy. Take a look:

This is … interesting.

Keep going.

Ray Epps again.

Color us shocked.

You know, the guy the committee knew had tweeted (even bragged) about orchestrating January 6 for over a YEAR.

The timing here is definitely worth taking note of.

Epps again.

But we were told they were violent and dangerous from the get-go.

Hrm.

Wow.

There’s some footage they weren’t showing us during the hearings.

Again, something we had not heard.

Seems so strange that they’d instigate and then sit back and do nothing.

We’re not saying this is definitely what happened but this is Hansen’s account.

This lines up with what we’ve seen.

People were escorting the police?

Again, this lines up with what we’ve seen.

Didn’t seem to know where she was either …

Offered him water.

Worse insurrection ever.

Keep going.

Who broke the windows?

But we’ve been told countless times she was trying to break in and the officer inside had no choice but to shoot.

Hrm.

Trying to stop him.

Again, why didn’t the J6 Committee talk to this guy?

CERT was there?

Awful.

Wow, there’s a side to this story we don’t often see …

***

Tags: Ashli BabbittCapitolJ6J6 CommitteeTayler Hansen