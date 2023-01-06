Thinking Adam Kinzinger should really stay away from tweeting about the number of votes ANYONE else gets … maybe it hasn’t dawned on the little guy, but he didn’t get to vote, let alone a single vote.

But we get it, he has to perform for the clapping Leftist seals who follow him and pretend he’s some great warrior and hero for hating Trump.

Trump got one vote for speaker. ONE VOTE. — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) January 6, 2023

Adam Kinzinger didn’t even get to VOTE because he lost his job when Democrats gerrymandered his seat out of existence. Go Adam go.

Heh.

But hey, it’s ok, Democrats think he’s super rad and totally cool for putting country over party and stuff.

And you got ZERO.. you're both not members of the House. He wins. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 6, 2023

Yeah, the last time we checked one was more than zero.

You are irrelevant! LMAO!! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 6, 2023

Now now, he’s somewhat relevant.

To CNN.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, that will never not be funny.

That's ONE more than YOU! — The Last Mohican. (@TheLastMohicans) January 6, 2023

Tough crowd.

And that’s one more vote than you ever received 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Christopher Tremoglie (@cwtremo) January 6, 2023

At least he didn't lose by 40 points like your pal Lizzie! — Ultra MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) January 6, 2023

That was a beautiful, beautiful thing.

I must’ve missed it…where was your vote? Oh, that’s right. You got played by the left and your consolation prize is working for CNN. 🤡 — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) January 6, 2023

His consolation price is working for CNN … HA HA HA HA HA HA

Here come those tears again… — Charles Watson (@cwatson34) January 6, 2023

Adam. Dude. Maybe avoid tweets about votes. Just sayin’.

You know what? Maybe just avoid tweeting in general.

Editor's Note:

