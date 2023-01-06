Thinking Adam Kinzinger should really stay away from tweeting about the number of votes ANYONE else gets … maybe it hasn’t dawned on the little guy, but he didn’t get to vote, let alone a single vote.

But we get it, he has to perform for the clapping Leftist seals who follow him and pretend he’s some great warrior and hero for hating Trump.

Adam Kinzinger didn’t even get to VOTE because he lost his job when Democrats gerrymandered his seat out of existence. Go Adam go.

Heh.

But hey, it’s ok, Democrats think he’s super rad and totally cool for putting country over party and stuff.

Yeah, the last time we checked one was more than zero.

Trending

Now now, he’s somewhat relevant.

To CNN.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, that will never not be funny.

Tough crowd.

That was a beautiful, beautiful thing.

His consolation price is working for CNN … HA HA HA HA HA HA

Adam. Dude. Maybe avoid tweets about votes. Just sayin’.

You know what? Maybe just avoid tweeting in general.

***

Related:

Tucker Carlson breaks out the puppets and crayons mocking Democrats over Speaker vote (watch)

Ph.D. candidate tries making a case AGAINST masculinity in Christianity and it does NOT go well

Josh Hammer sums up David French’s new gig at the New York Times in one perfectly SAVAGE quote

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam KinzingerHousespeakerTrumpvote