Covering Twitter, and as such Lefties on Twitter, we read a lot of stupid takes about how unfair (bigoted, racist, sexist, etc) it is for every state to have the same number of Senators. Typically they complain about small red states like Wyoming (they never bring up blue Vermont) to insist that the number of people in these tiny EVIL RED STATES shouldn’t have the same representation in the Senate as their big, blue, overpopulated states, like California and New York.

Then we remind them the House is set up that way, not the Senate … yadda yadda yadda.

But this is the first time we’ve seen some turnip claim it’s ‘taxation without representation’ for Alaska and other red states to have equal representation in the Senate.

No, seriously.

People in California and New York pay 20% of federal taxes and have 4 Senators. People in 21 states–AK ID UT MT WY ND SD NE KS OK IA MO AR LA MS AL TN KY IN WV SC–pay 15% of federal taxes and have 42 Senators. What's that old saying? Oh yeah, taxation without representation. pic.twitter.com/oZRatpkQXt — Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) January 4, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA

What’s that old saying? Dumber than a bag of hammers? Is that a saying?

If not, it should be.

Even people who sort of agree with him thought his tweet was stupid.

As much as I dislike the inequity of the Senate and electoral college, I don’t particularly like the implication that wealth should determine representation. — Martin – Vax’ed and Boosted (@MartinJBern) January 4, 2023

But wait … there’s more.

Taxes paid in this framing are mainly a proxy for the extreme population asymmetry—New York and California have as many people as those other 21 states. — Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) January 5, 2023

And they are represented as such IN THE FREAKIN’ HOUSE.

Dude. Read a freakin’ civics book.

Yes, the word of the day is ‘freakin”, every time you hear it make noise OR point and laugh at someone stupid on Twitter. Your choice.

Advocating for those with the most money to have more political control while babbling about taxation without representation. We read some stupid stuff you guys, it’s sort of our bread and butter, but WOOF.

and the smallest states would be totally ignored if the Senate was based on population like the House — Homes of the South (@HomesoftheSouth) January 4, 2023

It’s only red states he’s complaining about. We’re sure he’s ok with that.

Let the schooling BEGIN:

If only there were a place, a ‘house’ if you will, that was full of representatives & where all tax legislation originated… — WitCoHE 🇺🇸 (@E__Strobel) January 5, 2023

Never read the Constitution even once, have ya', sport? — Ultra Christmas Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 6, 2023

FL and TX have a larger GDP than HI, DE, MD, CT, ME, NH, NM, NV, OR, WA and MN combined. And they only get two senators! — charlie (@bbqchucken) January 5, 2023

There ya’ go!

Gosh, our Lefty pals never make that argument.

Wonder why.

You are being proportionately represented in the House, where the purse strings of your aforementioned tax dollars are controlled. Grow up and move on to a valid point. — G (@justthatG_uy) January 6, 2023

Not this crud again. California has 12% of the House members. CA and NY together have 18% of House members. I also notice you left out the math for Texas (No. 2) and Florida (the new No. 3). Do we get more senators too? — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) January 6, 2023

Great. Which 38 states do you expect to ratify your proposed amendment? That being your only option without attempting to overthrow the Constitution and finding out — Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) January 5, 2023

Tell me you don’t know how the Senate is designed without telling me you don’t know how the Senate is designed? It’s not on the amount of taxes paid… — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) January 6, 2023

Some children didn’t get enough ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ and it shows. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) January 6, 2023

Why did you not mention Vermont — max (@MaxNordau) January 5, 2023

We know.

Amendment X – "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people." A function of the Senate is to ensure that the federal govt doesn't encroach on the states' powers. — Rob from Long Island (@FlyingDutch0116) January 6, 2023

Bro. You might want to show this tweet to your college &/or university. You might be entitled to a refund. — PCEM Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) January 6, 2023

That whole Article I, Section 3 thingy still utterly confusing to you I see… — Usually Right (@normouspenis) January 5, 2023

It seems to confuse so many on the Left.

That or they are simply ignorant … maybe both.

***

Related:

Gonna cry? Adam Kinzinger tweets colossal self–own attempting to DUNK on Trump over Speaker vote

Tucker Carlson breaks out the puppets and crayons mocking Democrats over Speaker vote (watch)

Ph.D. candidate tries making a case AGAINST masculinity in Christianity and it does NOT go well

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership