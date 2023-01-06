Covering Twitter, and as such Lefties on Twitter, we read a lot of stupid takes about how unfair (bigoted, racist, sexist, etc) it is for every state to have the same number of Senators. Typically they complain about small red states like Wyoming (they never bring up blue Vermont) to insist that the number of people in these tiny EVIL RED STATES shouldn’t have the same representation in the Senate as their big, blue, overpopulated states, like California and New York.

Then we remind them the House is set up that way, not the Senate … yadda yadda yadda.

But this is the first time we’ve seen some turnip claim it’s ‘taxation without representation’ for Alaska and other red states to have equal representation in the Senate.

No, seriously.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

What’s that old saying? Dumber than a bag of hammers? Is that a saying?

If not, it should be.

Even people who sort of agree with him thought his tweet was stupid.

But wait … there’s more.

And they are represented as such IN THE FREAKIN’ HOUSE.

Dude. Read a freakin’ civics book.

Yes, the word of the day is ‘freakin”, every time you hear it make noise OR point and laugh at someone stupid on Twitter. Your choice.

Advocating for those with the most money to have more political control while babbling about taxation without representation. We read some stupid stuff you guys, it’s sort of our bread and butter, but WOOF.

It’s only red states he’s complaining about. We’re sure he’s ok with that.

Let the schooling BEGIN:

There ya’ go!

Gosh, our Lefty pals never make that argument.

Wonder why.

We know.

It seems to confuse so many on the Left.

That or they are simply ignorant … maybe both.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

