Ok, so we all knew the Biden admin was up to no good on social media, especially with COVID … but to see it in black and white? Wow wow.

We’ve all seen the Twitter Files over the past several weeks, but this seems a little more ‘official’ if that makes sense. Think it’s pretty safe to say something strange was definitely afoot at the Biden Circle K when it came to them working to silence the opposition.

Take a gander:

When I took office, I swore that I would protect the Constitution. Here’s why. 🧵(1/9) — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) January 7, 2023

Definitely a lot of questions about the government going too far and violating the Constitution:

We now have hard evidence that President Biden’s Administration colluded with social media companies to censor differing viewpoints and silence “misinformation” that was later deemed true. (2/9) — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) January 7, 2023

Yuuuuuup.

Here, a White House employee asks Twitter to silence Robert Kennedy, Jr., a known critic of the White House’s COVID-19 narrative. (3/9) pic.twitter.com/kIVv60W8Gt — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) January 7, 2023

Wanted to flag the below tweet and am wondering if ‘we’ can get moving on the process for having it removed ASAP.

From the White House.

Holy cow.

Here, the Biden White House directs Facebook to shut down conservative voices @TuckerCarlson and @TomiLahren (4/9) pic.twitter.com/BlFunGWc3Z — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) January 7, 2023

Since we’ve been on the phone …

This is so infuriating.

Here is an example of Big Tech toeing the line for Biden. (5/9) pic.twitter.com/7bDD3S9pbe — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) January 7, 2023

Here’s more collusion. (6/9) pic.twitter.com/NUKccGD7QH — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) January 7, 2023

The truth no longer matters to the White House. They “Really couldn’t care less about products unless they’ve having measurable impact” on suppressing speech. (7/9) pic.twitter.com/AnTOmwW9Wa — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) January 7, 2023

This Flaherty guy is a real a-hole.

Just sayin’.

Here is evidence that this scheme starts “at the highest (and I mean highest) levels of the WH.” (8/9) pic.twitter.com/QhjrwEalyv — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) January 7, 2023

“These emails confirm what we’ve known all along, the Biden Admin. has been colluding with social media companies to stifle opposing voices. I will continue to push back against this blatant attack on the 1st Amendment with every tool at my disposal.” –@AGAndrewBailey (9/9) — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) January 7, 2023

Stifle.

Censorship.

In America.

But you know, it’s the Right who are the fascists and stuff.

***

Related:

Lefties FREAK after DeSantis appoints Chris Rufo to New College of Florida Board of Trustees and LOL

Journo shares EYE-OPENING thread about what he witnessed firsthand on J6 with Ashli Babbitt (footage)

Blue-check Lefty author brutally SCHOOLED after making DUMBEST number of Senators argument YET

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership