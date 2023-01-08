Ok, so we all knew the Biden admin was up to no good on social media, especially with COVID … but to see it in black and white? Wow wow.

We’ve all seen the Twitter Files over the past several weeks, but this seems a little more ‘official’ if that makes sense. Think it’s pretty safe to say something strange was definitely afoot at the Biden Circle K when it came to them working to silence the opposition.

Take a gander:

Definitely a lot of questions about the government going too far and violating the Constitution:

Yuuuuuup.

Wanted to flag the below tweet and am wondering if ‘we’ can get moving on the process for having it removed ASAP.

From the White House.

Holy cow.

Since we’ve been on the phone … 

This is so infuriating.

This Flaherty guy is a real a-hole.

Just sayin’.

Stifle.

Censorship.

In America.

But you know, it’s the Right who are the fascists and stuff.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

