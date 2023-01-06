Earlier this week, Democratic Rep. Cori Bush felt compelled to send out this sickeningly racist tweet about GOP Rep. Byron Donalds, who, in her mind, deserves to be shamed into oblivion for having the temerity to be a black Republican:

FWIW, @ByronDonalds is not a historic candidate for Speaker. He is a prop. Despite being Black, he supports a policy agenda intent on upholding and perpetuating white supremacy. His name being in the mix is not progress—it’s pathetic. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 4, 2023

MSNBC host Joy Reid is not a Democratic congresswoman herself, but she is a big fan of Cori Bush as well as a sickening racist in her own right. And it should come as absolutely no surprise that Joy’s got a whole bunch of sickeningly racist thoughts about black Republicans, thoughts she shared on her show last night.

Behold:

MSNBC's @JoyAnnReid: Republicans are using blacks as "props" in supporting them for high office pic.twitter.com/xY7IFzDw4J — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 6, 2023

Holy racism, Batman.

Another racist operating out in the open @JoyAnnReid — Rob Lelm 🇺🇸 (@lelm_rob) January 6, 2023

Again, I’ve lived in the Deep South my entire life and I’ve never met someone as racist as Joy Reid https://t.co/PHrhdlNC4J — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 6, 2023

The fact that Comcast allows this blatantly racist person to continue to spew this nonsense amazes me. If a white conservative said something like this on air, he or she would be castigated. Why is Reid allowed to get away with it? — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) January 6, 2023

Well, if brazenly homophobic and antisemitic blog posts weren’t enough to get her canned, racism directed at black people sure as hell isn’t gonna be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

She is disgusting — drjohnusa (@drjohnusa) January 6, 2023

She is repulsive — Jennifer Rubin's Lobotomy (@JenRubinsGhost) January 6, 2023

Does GOP Rep. Dan Bishop need to pay Joy a visit while he’s on his lunch break and give her a verbal beatdown for being a flaming racist, like he did yesterday in the House with his speech in response to Cori Bush’s disgusting remarks? It’s not like the House is gonna pick a Speaker this week, anyway. Bishop could probably sneak away for a little bit. Lord knows Joy needs a good schooling.

***

Related:

‘Racist much?’ Joy Reid wants to know if ‘any of you guys trust Uncle Clarence’ to follow the law if Trump takes the election to SCOTUS

Joy Reid slimes Bo Snerdley as Rush Limbaugh’s ‘black sidekick’ who was just ‘a cover to be able to do, like, that kind of outright racist stuff’

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!