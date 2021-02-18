It’s not enough for MSNBC’s Joy Reid to crap on the late Rush Limbaugh while the body’s still warm; she’s got to take aim at Limbaugh’s longtime friend and radio right-hand man Bo Snerdley, too:

Joy Reid attacks @BoSnerdley as being no more than Rush Limbaugh's "black sidekick" that gave him "cover to be able to do…outright racist stuff" like getting "white Americans to hate the Affordable Care Act." pic.twitter.com/mlwS7ASYJn — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 18, 2021

Charming woman, that Joy Reid.

Isn’t she homophobic? — Travis Wines (@TWines4congress) February 18, 2021

No, no. Her time-traveling hackers are, remember?

The woman who insisted time travelers went back and inserted hateful tweets about the gay community on her account has zero credibility about anything. Her word is worthless — Scott Akos 🇺🇸 (@AkosScott) February 18, 2021

Same people dancing on Rush Limbaugh’s grave have absolutely no problem with Joy Reid regularly spewing hate and bigotry.

Raise your hand, Joy. Don’t be shy!

She is a vile human being. — Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) February 18, 2021