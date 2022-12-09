After the first Twitter Files dropped last week, Glenn Greenwald had some thoughts on the matter. Quite a lot of thoughts, actually:

So of course following Bari Weiss dropping The Twitter Files Part 2, Greenwald has some more thoughts he’d like to share. And, as was the case with the last round, these are well worth your time:

Conservatives: The reach of our tweets is being limited by a progressive Twitter workforce. Dems: That's an insane conspiracy theory. Bari Weiss: Here are the docs proving this. Dems: Everyone knew this already. It's an — all together now — nothing burger. pic.twitter.com/VewGdK4CoP — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 9, 2022

Not comparing the stories but I watched Obama supporters do the same with the NSA story: 2009-13, me/others: NSA is mass spying on Americans. Dems: That's an insane conspiracy theory. Snowden docs: Here's the proof. Dems: Duh, everyone knew this. It's a nothing burger. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 9, 2022

Spend all year debating what "shadow banning" means if you want. Ultimately, it's an imprecise term The reality is clear: Twitter employees are almost 100% liberal, so they used their censorship power to silence conservatives, but never Dems. That's the story. Now we have proof. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 9, 2022

Proof that this was never just a nothingburger.

Anyone denying that Twitter censored to protect Dems and suppress conservatives is a lying fraud. Just go listen to @yoyoel or Vijaya Gadde, etc. They're #Resistance cartoons, sound like they stepped out of a Yale gender ideology seminar. Of course they censored to help Dems. pic.twitter.com/t4NbH7RWAZ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 9, 2022

Everyone knows Big Tech censorship helps Dems and silences conservatives. That's why Dems love Big Tech censorship, and conservatives hate it. Not hard. It doesn't matter what docs you show media employees. They'll dismiss it as "nothing burgers" because they're hive-mind Dems. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 9, 2022

Dem Rep. Ted Lieu has pretty much admitted that outright.

One point I'll note: the difference between Dems/liberals and the anti-establishment left. The anti-establishment left is viewed as the enemy, like the populist right, because they don't vote Dem. They're censored, too. Big Tech loves Amy Klobuchar, Chris Hayes, those types. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 9, 2022

Again: if you doubt that the top run of Twitter's censorship regime was dominated by the most caricatured type of left-liberals whose worldview requires ideological censorship, let me show you 2 clips of @yoyoel: first talking about how "terrifying" it is for him to be criticized pic.twitter.com/FDg85y6aTw — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 9, 2022

And here is @yoyoel insisting it was the right thing to do to ban the conservative satire site @TheBabylonBee, which even loyal Dem/NYT partisan @karaswisher opposed. Just listen to these neurotic cartoons! He's @TaylorLorenz. It answers all questions about how Big Tech functions pic.twitter.com/9nN9kK618E — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 9, 2022

It certainly confirms a lot of our suspicions.

Ultimately, all you need to know is not a single national Democrat – not one – ever objected to Big Tech censorship (except to demand more). Not one raised concerns about the US Security State's role. That's because Dems perceive – correctly – that these are their allies. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 9, 2022

Yes, many are pointing out @RoKhanna used his voice as Silicon Valley's representative in Congress to warn Twitter that this censorship — especially the pre-election censoring of the Biden reporting – raised serious 1Am concerns because of the role of Dems. Not surprised. pic.twitter.com/pMNEnCTXWj — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 9, 2022

(We do have to give props to Ro Khanna.)

For decades, the best journalists were prosecuted/threatened by governments, persecuted, wounded in war zones, Assange'd. The new whiny liberal breed who breaks no stories, serves power, weaponized this to claim you can't criticize them because "trauma."https://t.co/ErNcjwXPbr — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 9, 2022

The illiberal Left can’t handle the truth. It’s as simple as that.

***

Related:

Self-appointed ‘online safety expert’ Glenn Greenwald’s making the most of MSM’s #TwitterFiles meltdowns

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!