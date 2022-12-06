Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna is one of the more left-wing Democrats in the House, which, as you well know, is really saying something. And when it comes to policy in general, there’s very little common ground for conservatives to find with him.

But there’s one notable exception: free speech.

If you’ll recall, according to “The Twitter Files,” Khanna was apparently the only Democrat who raised the alarm about Twitter’s efforts to censor discussion of the Hunter Biden laptop story:

Khanna deserves major props for that. It’s sad that something like that sets him apart from other Democrats. You know, since freedom of speech is supposed to be one of those things that’s cherished by everyone, regardless of political party.

Last night, he was a guest on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront,” where he talked about his commitment to free speech:

Depressingly, but not surprisingly, Khanna is taking heat from other lefties for his position:

“I’m all for free speech, but …”

Unless that one person is an outspoken liberal activist. In that case, it’s totally fine. (Pro tip: Don’t get your talking points from Elizabeth Warren if you want to be taken seriously.)

One of them? One of whom? One of those people who supports free speech and is against politically driven censorship?

Yeah, we’re honestly pretty OK with Ro Khanna being one of those.

