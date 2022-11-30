Lefties continue to be alarmed by Elon Musk’s changes with Twitter, and Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren is among them.

However, being Elizabeth Warren means the ability to easily check your self-awareness at the door, as she demonstrated today:

That’s rich! Warren has no problem when the “correct” people are making those decisions (and Musk isn’t censoring based on narrative concerns).

Trending

Warren of course just hopes that nobody notices her ridiculousness.

“Self-own” should be Warren’s middle name (is there a Native American translation of those words?).

Once again we have confirmation:

There’s certainly plenty of competition for that distinction, but Warren’s often at the top of the list.

***

Related:

Elon Musk throws a wrench in Reuters’ ‘trust & safety’ spin with election interference reminder

Turley: Elon Musk taking on an ‘alliance that has proven overwhelming in the past’ (until now)

Alrighty then: Jim Carrey is leaving Twitter … we say goodbye with some Jim Carrey movie quotes

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: