Lefties continue to be alarmed by Elon Musk’s changes with Twitter, and Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren is among them.

However, being Elizabeth Warren means the ability to easily check your self-awareness at the door, as she demonstrated today:

Liz Warren on @elonmusk: "One human being should not be able to go into a dark room by himself and decide 'Oh, that person gets heard from, that person doesn’t.' That's not how it should work." pic.twitter.com/w7Q1qWZdLQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 30, 2022

That’s rich! Warren has no problem when the “correct” people are making those decisions (and Musk isn’t censoring based on narrative concerns).

You mean like mark Zuckerberg? Google CEO? Herself? — jack wilson (@wilsonjack) November 30, 2022

Adding Jack Dorsey and Vijaya Gadde. — deadwing23 (@deadwing23) November 30, 2022

Warren of course just hopes that nobody notices her ridiculousness.

Simultaneous truth and inadvertent self-own. That’s exactly why she’s upset at Musk. Freedom is all well and good until they lose control of how it’s administered. — Julia (@JuliaGulia80920) November 30, 2022

“Self-own” should be Warren’s middle name (is there a Native American translation of those words?).

The hypocrisy is astounding. https://t.co/T6cPrAxHbf — Lisa Christine •.•.•.•.•.• (@lisachristinect) November 30, 2022

Because they fear their lies will be silenced. None had a problem when what we said was being blocked. — Charles Peach 🍊 (@cwp2042) November 30, 2022

Has anyone bothered to tell Lieawatha that’s what Twitter WAS doing??? https://t.co/xJRKSmZOtF — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) November 30, 2022

Once again we have confirmation:

Elizabeth Warren might now be the worst person in American politics. https://t.co/QIZrAPnVOb — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) November 30, 2022

There’s certainly plenty of competition for that distinction, but Warren’s often at the top of the list.

