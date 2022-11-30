With Elon Musk continuing to make changes at Twitter while promising to expose the behind-the-scenes shenanigans that took place leading up to the 2020 presidential election, the media’s continuing to do its part to try and make it sound as if something bad is taking place and the social media platform:

Twitter not safer under Elon Musk, says former head of trust and safety https://t.co/s8XFWKUfmG pic.twitter.com/t5Vf331HTS — Reuters (@Reuters) November 30, 2022

As “journalism” dictates, Reuters just passes along comments from disgruntled former employees as news without an ounce of skepticism:

Twitter’s former head of trust and safety Yoel Roth on Tuesday said the social media company was not safer under new owner Elon Musk, warning in his first interview since resigning this month that the company no longer had enough staff for safety work. Roth had tweeted after Musk’s takeover that by some measures, Twitter safety had improved under the billionaire’s ownership. Asked in an interview at the Knight Foundation conference on Tuesday whether he still felt that way, Roth said: “No.”

What much of the media won’t report is that former Twitter employees such as the one above (and others on prog side) define “safety” as “keeping the platform’s narrative heavily in favor of the Left and suppressing voices on the Right.”

Twitter has shown itself to be not safe for the past 10 years and has lost users’ trust. The past team of "trust and safety” is a disgrace, so it doesn’t have any right to judge what is being done now. They had a chance, but they sold their souls to a corporation. — Ξva Fox 🦊Claudius Nero’s Legion 🐺 (@EvaFoxU) November 30, 2022

In response to that, Musk has given a bit of a preview of his promise to publish files on free speech suppression that previously took place on Twitter:

Exactly. The obvious reality, as long-time users know, is that Twitter has failed in trust & safety for a very long time and has interfered in elections. Twitter 2.0 will be far more effective, transparent and even-handed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

We already knew that when the Left accused the Right of “election interference” it was 100 percent pure projection, but it sounds like we’re about to get actual proof.

New Twitter is the best Twitter — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) November 30, 2022

New Twitter rocks. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 30, 2022

Right? Pass that popcorn!

