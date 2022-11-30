On Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the White House is currently monitoring what’s happening with Twitter now that Elon Musk has caused panic on the Left by taking away one of their preferred narrative control outlets.

In other words the Left’s expecting the Biden White House to do something — anything — to prevent Musk from turning Twitter into a true free speech platform and not what was basically a wing of the DNC and a tool for silencing dissent or inconvenient facts.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley says this could be an example of an irresistible force hitting an immovable object:

Turley writes:

Washington this week is in full wartime footing. No, it’s not over the Russian invasion of Ukraine or North Korean missiles or even Chinese expansionism. It is about Twitter and the threat of Elon Musk to restore free speech protections to social media.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has emerged as the bellicose general rallying others to the “censor or die” pressure campaign against Twitter.

The problem is that citizens are flocking to Twitter and signing up in record numbers. They want more, not less, free speech. The over two million new sign-ups per day represent a 66% increase over the same period last year, according to figures released by Musk.

That is of course a “problem” for the people who are panicking at having lost control of the narrative while Musk appears to be making Twitter bigger than ever.

Now Musk is standing in the way of part of that process and they’re not happy about it.

Hence all the hyperventilating on the Left.

