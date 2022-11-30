On Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the White House is currently monitoring what’s happening with Twitter now that Elon Musk has caused panic on the Left by taking away one of their preferred narrative control outlets.

In other words the Left’s expecting the Biden White House to do something — anything — to prevent Musk from turning Twitter into a true free speech platform and not what was basically a wing of the DNC and a tool for silencing dissent or inconvenient facts.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley says this could be an example of an irresistible force hitting an immovable object:

The campaign against Twitter now involves the full allied forces of the anti-free speech movement: the government, corporations, Democratic politicians, the media, and, of course, celebrities…https://t.co/iCBmddKxF0 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 30, 2022

…However, it is an alliance that has proven overwhelming in the past but this unstoppable force has met an immovable object in Musk. It is total war in the beltway but Musk has yet to fully deploy his greatest weapon: free speech. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 30, 2022

Turley writes:

Washington this week is in full wartime footing. No, it’s not over the Russian invasion of Ukraine or North Korean missiles or even Chinese expansionism. It is about Twitter and the threat of Elon Musk to restore free speech protections to social media. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has emerged as the bellicose general rallying others to the “censor or die” pressure campaign against Twitter. The problem is that citizens are flocking to Twitter and signing up in record numbers. They want more, not less, free speech. The over two million new sign-ups per day represent a 66% increase over the same period last year, according to figures released by Musk.

That is of course a “problem” for the people who are panicking at having lost control of the narrative while Musk appears to be making Twitter bigger than ever.

This is what the process towards fascism looks like… https://t.co/oTQ3sCpVez — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 30, 2022

Now Musk is standing in the way of part of that process and they’re not happy about it.

Very telling who is against Twitter should be a wake up call to all Americans — Keenly Aware 🇺🇸 (@keenfamily) November 30, 2022

Most Definitely … especially companies like Apple, that have sided with the political influences of China to suppress free speech. They are a step away from doing the same here — Mister DW (@MrDW52) November 30, 2022

Looks like @elonmusk is surpassing Trump as evil’s number one target. https://t.co/A95nkgzvPf — Kelly (@SunshineSass2) November 30, 2022

He took away one of their most powerful tools for controlling the narrative. What did you think was going to happen? — Jacob Bloom (@JacobBloom31) November 30, 2022

Hence all the hyperventilating on the Left.

