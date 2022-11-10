During yesterday’s post-midterm election press conference, President Biden was asked about the possibility of Republicans having House and/or Senate investigations into his family’s business dealings. Biden said he’d rather everybody just move on (of course) but also basically let the GOP know “good luck with that”:

REPORTER: "What is your message to Republicans that want to investigate your family, and particularly your son Hunter’s business dealings?" Biden says "good luck" and calls rumors of impeachment "comedy." pic.twitter.com/liZqOdRrU2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 9, 2022

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley says that Biden most definitely does not want an investigation:

Hunter Biden’s laptop is Washington’s Pandora’s Box. Opening up that laptop to greater public scrutiny could expose our local cottage industry of influence peddling… https://t.co/gdbYXMo41C — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 10, 2022

Also, it’s not just Biden and his son who do NOT want this seriously investigated:

…The Biden family has long been associated with influence peddling to the degree that they could add an access key to their family crest. Yet, while the Bidens may be more aggressive than most families, influence peddling has long been a cottage industry in Washington. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 10, 2022

From board memberships to venture deals to legal fees to his art deals, Hunter Biden is a tour de force of alleged corrupt practices used in DC. While his skills as a painter and a lawyer have been questioned, Hunter's remarkable skills at influence peddling are beyond question. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 10, 2022

As much as the president discounts accusations of his son’s business dealings (and his involvement in them), Biden absolutely does NOT want anybody to pull back this particular curtain any further:

However, the Biden most concerned may be the president himself. Joe Biden has repeatedly denied knowledge of Hunter Biden’s business entanglements despite numerous emails and pictures showing him meeting with Hunter associates. That includes at least 19 visits to the White House by Hunter’s partner, Eric Schwerin, alone between 2009 and 2015. While emails on Hunter Biden’s laptop make repeated reference to his father as a possible recipient of funds derived from influence peddling. Indeed, in one email, Tony Bobulinski, then a business partner of Hunter, was instructed by Biden associate James Gilliar that the Bidens wanted to avoid such references: “Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u [sic] are face to face, I know u [sic] know that but they are paranoid.”

Stay tuned! It’s possible the GOP will control the House and Senate very soon so anything could happen at that point.

Pandora's Box may get opened, but I doubt that anyone will ever really be held accountable. https://t.co/TuhvRymXiB — Keith Ramey (@keith_ramey) November 10, 2022

Sadly the DC version of being held accountable is to be given a cushy taxpayer-funded retirement package.

