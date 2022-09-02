President Biden’s speech in Philadelphia last night featured plenty of warnings about “MAGA Republicans” being a “threat to democracy” (by that of course Biden means “threat to Democrat control”). The speech and accompanying optics were nothing short of chilling:

Biden has always been a dishonest, moronic blow-hard, but this speech was the most angry, divisive and delusional bullshit any sitting president has said in living memory Joe promised unity in 2020. What he delivers in 2022 is Stalin demanding purges at the politburo ☭ pic.twitter.com/0TqN9ASkHR — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 2, 2022

still can't believe this is a real picture pic.twitter.com/y62pTcU1lL — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) September 2, 2022

You no doubt also noticed the two U.S. Marines in the background:

Back in 2020 Biden said that’s something he would never do:

Joe Biden said on Saturday that as president, he would never use the military “as a prop or private militia” and accused President Donald Trump of employing U.S. forces to settle “personal vendettas” and violate citizens’ rights.

On the topic of the Unity President’s use of the Marines as a backdrop while he slammed tens of millions of Americans as “threats to democracy,” George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley has some thoughts in a thread:

The optics of Biden's speech instantly became a source of Internet chatter with the weird red background that made the President look like he was giving a stump speech from Dante's Inferno. However, it was the use of the Marine guards that were the most glaring element… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 2, 2022

How’s everybody liking the return to norms?

…Under Department of Defense Directive 1344.10 ("Political Activities for Members of the Armed Forces") members of the Armed Forces may not engage in political activities… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 2, 2022

…The long list of prohibited acts include: "Attend partisan political events as an official representative of the Armed Forces, except as a member of a joint Armed Forces color guard … — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 2, 2022

…at the opening ceremonies of the national conventions of the Republican, Democratic, or other political parties recognized by the Federal Elections Committee or as otherwise authorized by the Secretary concerned." — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 2, 2022

We’re sure the DC media is busy digging into this to see if Biden violated any policies. Or maybe not.

