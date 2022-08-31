Earlier today we told you about Rep. Liz Cheney (soon-to-be former Rep) spotting “more indefensible conduct” from former President Trump. Cheney’s tweet and her “indefensible” claim are based on a picture that the Biden Justice Department released from the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago and documents that were found:

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley spotted some “obviously misleading” intent in that photo:

Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans likely know that it’s intended to be misleading. Still, the Biden DOJ knows they won’t care and will keep spreading the preferred narrative of the day.

Maybe it’s more telling than “curious.”

