Earlier today we told you about Rep. Liz Cheney (soon-to-be former Rep) spotting “more indefensible conduct” from former President Trump. Cheney’s tweet and her “indefensible” claim are based on a picture that the Biden Justice Department released from the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago and documents that were found:

Yet more indefensible conduct by Donald Trump revealed this morning. pic.twitter.com/R5h8M0B7rK — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 31, 2022

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley spotted some “obviously misleading” intent in that photo:

Notably, this filing includes this picture which is being widely distributed. It can, however, leave an obviously misleading impression that secret documents were strewn over the floor when this appears to be the work of the FBI agents… https://t.co/3P4HZv5wBd — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 31, 2022

Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans likely know that it’s intended to be misleading. Still, the Biden DOJ knows they won’t care and will keep spreading the preferred narrative of the day.

…The picture is Attachment F and the textual reference on page 13 simply says "Certain of the documents had colored cover sheets indicating their classification status."… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 31, 2022

…It is curious that the DOJ would release this particular picture. The point is to state a fact that hardly needs an optical confirmation: the possession of documents with classified cover sheets… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 31, 2022

Maybe it’s more telling than “curious.”

