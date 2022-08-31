The Biden Justice Department released a photo of some documents taken from the home of Donald Trump. The papers were photographed on a floor at Mar-a-Lago (guess who put them there):

The Department of Justice published a photo of classified documents on the floor of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort as part of its response to his petition for a special master to review materials seized by federal officials.

The image was included in a filing made just moments before the midnight deadline set by Judge Aileen Cannon of the Southern District of Florida after approving the agency’s request to file up to 40 pages over the 20-page limit to “adequately address the legal and factual issues raised by” Trump’s team.

Here’s the picture the DOJ released:

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump said it’s clear the FBI took the photo that way to try and make people think that’s how they found the documents. Trump also claims he’d declassified the information:

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said the picture leaves an “obviously misleading impression”:

Liz Cheney, soon-to-be former U.S. House Representative from the state of Wyoming, is of course a hero (just ask her) for opposing Trump and sitting on the Dems’ 1/6 Commission. Cheney doesn’t seem to care about the “obviously misleading impression” of the picture because she’s got a narrative to continue to push:

“Indefensible,” says the Rep sitting on a committee that’s not allowing the other side to present any defense.

But whoever put the papers on the floor and took that picture is no doubt getting the desired reaction from people like Cheney.

We can’t help but notice that the word “nuclear” doesn’t seem to be on any of those papers (remember how this all started?).

