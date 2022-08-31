The Biden Justice Department released a photo of some documents taken from the home of Donald Trump. The papers were photographed on a floor at Mar-a-Lago (guess who put them there):

The Department of Justice published a photo of classified documents on the floor of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort as part of its response to his petition for a special master to review materials seized by federal officials. The image was included in a filing made just moments before the midnight deadline set by Judge Aileen Cannon of the Southern District of Florida after approving the agency’s request to file up to 40 pages over the 20-page limit to “adequately address the legal and factual issues raised by” Trump’s team.

Here’s the picture the DOJ released:

In a late night court filing, the Justice Department said Donald Trump's team 'likely concealed and removed' highly classified documents being sought by the feds, and ‘that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation.’ https://t.co/zV7cMEHhx8 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) August 31, 2022

This is a photo of some of the classified materials found at Donald Trump's home. The SECRET/SCI document in the foreground has an 'HCS-P' marking – which means it contains human source intelligence, one of the most sensitive US intel products. https://t.co/zV7cMEHhx8 pic.twitter.com/EhqpvS21Ns — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) August 31, 2022

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump said it’s clear the FBI took the photo that way to try and make people think that’s how they found the documents. Trump also claims he’d declassified the information:

From Trump just now: pic.twitter.com/ymK4sMh2zD — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) August 31, 2022

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said the picture leaves an “obviously misleading impression”:

Notably, this filing includes this picture which is being widely distributed. It can, however, leave an obviously misleading impression that secret documents were strewn over the floor when this appears to be the work of the FBI agents… https://t.co/3P4HZv5wBd — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 31, 2022

Liz Cheney, soon-to-be former U.S. House Representative from the state of Wyoming, is of course a hero (just ask her) for opposing Trump and sitting on the Dems’ 1/6 Commission. Cheney doesn’t seem to care about the “obviously misleading impression” of the picture because she’s got a narrative to continue to push:

Yet more indefensible conduct by Donald Trump revealed this morning. pic.twitter.com/R5h8M0B7rK — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 31, 2022

“Indefensible,” says the Rep sitting on a committee that’s not allowing the other side to present any defense.

Why is this stuff on the floor? Weird way to display “evidence” & more so to take a picture & Tweet it. Doesn’t seem professional as if they are trying too hard to convince people they are right. https://t.co/LzbPShSab5 — Elisha (@Glockgirl357) August 31, 2022

But whoever put the papers on the floor and took that picture is no doubt getting the desired reaction from people like Cheney.

No matter how much she clutches her pearls, Trump had a right to declassify this stuff sans any formal process and claims he did. Questions over whether he handled things well are a separate issue. If this is Russia-gate stuff, he should have released it. https://t.co/X1Vt6bN4LN — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 31, 2022

We can’t help but notice that the word “nuclear” doesn’t seem to be on any of those papers (remember how this all started?).

***

Related:

Stephen L. Miller throws a wrench in Liz Cheney’s ‘constitutional order’ alarm about Sens. Cruz and Hawley

Liz Cheney reminds us (again) that she gave up everything by avoiding ‘a path I would not take’

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!